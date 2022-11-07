Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is a leading candidate for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, warrants inclusion in the Heisman Trophy conversation and just put himself into exclusive company in conference history.

Nix became just the third player ever to win Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors three weeks in a row, the conference announced Monday.

The others were Arizona QB Khalil Tate (4 straight, 2017) and USC QB Rodney Peete (3 straight, 1988).

Nix had his third straight game with at least 5 touchdowns in the Ducks' 49-10 win at Colorado, continuing to do a little bit of everything for this offense.

After throwing for 5 touchdowns against UCLA, passing for 3 and rushing for 3 against Cal, Nix completed 20 of 24 passes for 274 yards, 2 TDs and 0 interceptions, rushed for 2 touchdowns and caught a touchdown reception as well.