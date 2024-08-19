PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Brandon Johnson Embraces Intense Competition in Fall Camp

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball

As Oregon's fall camp progresses, defensive back Brandon Johnson has emerged as a key player in the Ducks' deep and talented secondary. After 15 practices, Johnson shared his experiences and insights, emphasizing the competition and intensity that have defined this year's camp.

Reflecting on a key moment from a recent scrimmage, Johnson described his interception. "It was third down, man coverage, just covering my guy, doing what we do every day in practice," Johnson said. "I undercut the route, the ball came to me. Simple."


Johnson, who has been working primarily at the nickel spot, spoke highly of the depth and talent within Oregon's defense. "We're definitely talented and deep," he noted. "Especially in the secondary, there's great competition, and I enjoy it. I know that makes us all better."

The competitive environment isn't just limited to the defense. Johnson highlighted the fierce battles between Oregon's offense and defense, which he believes are among the best in the country. "I think we have the best competition in the nation, for sure," Johnson stated. "It makes us a better team overall, going against those guys and them going against us. Iron sharpens iron."

Johnson also discussed the unique aspects of Oregon's practices under head coach Dan Lanning, particularly the use of two-spot drills, which allow for more repetitions and development across the roster. "With the amount of depth that we have, we're able to go two spot," Johnson said. "I think it's great. We're always able to get work in, and you can see it carry over. A lot of guys are getting a lot of reps."

When asked about the other players competing at nickel, Moore mentioned teammates Nikko Reed and Daylen Austin as key contributors. He also touched on the high-intensity nature of Lanning's fall camp, comparing it to his previous experiences. "I might have had some high-intensity camps in the past, but with Lanning, we work every single day. Off days are workdays as well."

Looking ahead to the season, Johnson expressed confidence in Oregon's defensive schemes, including the dime package, which the Ducks have been preparing extensively. "We've gotten a lot of reps getting into the dime package," Johnson said. "I think we'll be ready whenever the season comes around."

As fall camp nears its conclusion, Johnson and his teammates are poised to carry their hard work and competition into the upcoming season, with high expectations for the Ducks' defense.

