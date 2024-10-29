Brandon Johnson: "Good competition in practice every day"

As Oregon gears up for a pivotal game, defensive back Brandon Johnson is ready to take on multiple threats, from talented tight ends to a two-quarterback setup. Johnson spoke on the qualities of key opponents and the preparation necessary to meet the challenge.





When asked about facing Colston Loveland - one of the top tight ends in the nation - Johnson highlighted Loveland's versatility. "Yeah, good size, good catch radius, can run," Johnson said. "He's really a total package for a tight end."

Covering a player with such size can be daunting, but Johnson kept his approach straightforward. "Just do what we always do," he noted when asked about the strategy.

Speed will be a critical component of his defensive game, which Johnson considers a key advantage. "Speed is always a good asset to have in any matchup, so it's always an advantage," he added.

In addition to assessing his opponents, Johnson praised teammate Justius Lowe, who has emerged as a playmaker in recent weeks. "Always knew he was a good player, even better teammate off the field," he said, adding, "Bright personality. Always smiling, always laughing. Good to be around."

Johnson acknowledged that Oregon’s physical practices have been instrumental in honing the team’s readiness. "We just work hard, good competition in practice every day. So that way, whenever we get to Saturday, it's a little bit easier," he explained.

Facing a powerful running back duo (Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards) poses another unique challenge. "Just both good backs," Johnson said, describing them as a "nice one-two punch back there." When asked if he could compare one of the running backs to previous players, he replied, "No comparison. I'll say he's his own player and I'm excited to go against him on Saturday."

The challenge doesn’t end with the running game. Johnson and his team have prepared for two different quarterbacks, each with distinct skills. "Just film study, just film study," he emphasized. "Seeing how we can break down each opponent, each quarterback. You got, you know, the guy who can run really good, he's a good player. And then the guy who can throw it a little bit better, but they're both good players."

As Saturday approaches, Johnson is armed with a clear sense of his opponents’ abilities and a readiness honed by rigorous practices.