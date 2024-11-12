Brandon Johnson: "Playing through the whistle"

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon continues to roll through its season with a perfect 10-0 record, after a decisive win over Maryland, and the Ducks are now gearing up for their next challenge against Wisconsin. Defensive back Brandon Johnson spoke with reporters following the game, giving insight into Oregon's performance and their preparation for the upcoming contest.

Johnson, who had a key touchdown in the win over Maryland, described the moment as instinctual. "I mean, obviously the play wasn't whistled to end, so you're going to run it," Johnson said when asked to walk through his touchdown. He reiterated that his mindset was to simply play until the whistle. "Yeah, the ball came to me, didn't hear a whistle, just ran with it, playing through the whistle, that's all."

Maryland attempted to challenge Oregon's defense, but it was Johnson who capitalized on a big opportunity. When asked what he saw from teammate Jordan Burch during the play, Johnson spoke highly of his fellow defender. "That's pretty special stuff he was able to do. It's normal Jordan Burch, huh? Playing ball again to the quarterback," Johnson said, praising Burch's effort in setting up the play.

This wasn’t Johnson’s first time finding the end zone. "I had a pick six against Miami. So it's always fun getting in the end zone, especially as a defensive player," Johnson said with a smile, relishing the rare opportunity for a defensive player to score.

When asked about the secondary's penalties, Johnson acknowledged the challenges of playing against a pass-heavy offense like Maryland's. "Just trusting our technique, playing our technique," he said. Despite the inevitable penalties that come from a high volume of passes, Johnson emphasized the importance of staying disciplined.

"Yeah, just playing our technique as best as we can," Johnson added when asked about the challenge of balancing physicality with staying within the rules. "You know, it's a game of give and take, so sometimes you get it, sometimes you don't. But just trying to play our technique and play clean, no holding, and feet first."

Looking ahead, Oregon faces Wisconsin next, and Johnson gave his thoughts on their quarterback. "I think he's good. I think he can make plays, and I think he has a talented arm," Johnson said. Wisconsin's offense will pose a different challenge, and the Ducks will need to stay sharp to keep their undefeated streak alive.

The grind of the season is evident, with Oregon coming off a stretch of several challenging games. Reflecting on the physical toll, Johnson shrugged off any fatigue. "But honestly, you don't think about it. The weeks kind of go like days, move so fast. And, you know, when you're done with one week, you're on to the next," he said.

Oregon will need that relentless focus as they prepare to face Wisconsin, a team hungry to knock off the No. 1-ranked Ducks. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, Oregon's journey to the College Football Playoff remains on track, but they know every opponent will bring their best shot.