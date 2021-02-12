DuckSportsAuthority - Breaking down the best OL classes in 2021

Breaking down the best OL classes in 2021
The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with the offensive line.
1. ALABAMA
This Alabama offensive line class, led by JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer, could be one of the best all-time on paper. There's elite talent at center, guard and tackle, and this will be a class that leads to another national title.
2. GEORGIA
Does anyone recruit offensive linemen better than Kirby Smart? He’s hit a home run in each class, and Amarius Mims leads the way this year. Micah Morris could be the next great one if Mims isn’t – or they both could dominate.
3. OHIO STATE
The rich get richer as Donovan Jackson is elite and the Buckeyes have two very good tackles as well. It’s a small OL class with three guys, but the quality is impressive.
4. TEXAS A&M
Bryce Foster is the key to this class, but Reuben Fatherlee II and others shouldn’t be overlooked. This is a deep class that is loaded at many positions with very few reaches.
5. (tie) NOTRE DAME, OREGON
Blake Fisher highlights Notre Dame’s class, which is very physical and loaded with nasty road graders. Kingsley Suamataia leads the way for Oregon, but don’t sleep on some others, such as Bram Walden, who is also from Arizona.
