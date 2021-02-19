DuckSportsAuthority - Breaking down the top 2021 athlete classes

1. TEXAS

Ja'Tavion Sanders (Sam Spiegelman)

Jumbo athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders is a five-star prospect who can play defensive end or tight end, and he alone gives Texas the edge here. He's simply an athletic freak.

*****

2. OKLAHOMA

Billy Bowman (Sam Spiegelman)

I love Billy Bowman and his versatility on offense, defense and in the return game. He's a difference maker.

*****

3. OREGON

Seven McGee

*****

4. NORTH CAROLINA

DeAndre Boykins

*****

5. IOWA

Arland Bruce

*****

6. TENNESSEE