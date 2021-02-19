 DuckSportsAuthority - Breaking down the top 2021 athlete classes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-19 05:33:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down the top 2021 athlete classes

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

The 2021 class is almost a wrap with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each position, and today we finish with the athlete category.

*****

MORE: Top QB classes | Top RB classes | Top WR classes | Top TE classes | Top OL classes | Top DT classes | Top DE classes | Top LB classes | Top DB classes | Five programs that improved the most in the team rankings | Five that regressed

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****

1. TEXAS 

Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ja'Tavion Sanders (Sam Spiegelman)

Jumbo athlete Ja’Tavion Sanders is a five-star prospect who can play defensive end or tight end, and he alone gives Texas the edge here. He’s simply an athletic freak.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

*****

2. OKLAHOMA 

Billy Bowman
Billy Bowman (Sam Spiegelman)

I love Billy Bowman and his versatility on offense, defense and in the return game. He’s a difference maker.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

*****

3. OREGON 

Seven McGee
Seven McGee

The Ducks have a few great, athletic players in this class who could play different positions. Seven McGee could play receiver or running back, Jabril McNeill is a huge kid and Darren Bankins can play either side of the ball.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

4. NORTH CAROLINA 

DeAndre Boykins
DeAndre Boykins

DeAndre Boykins could be a safety or running back, and Caleb Hood and Kamarro Edmunds are excellent in-state athletes.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

5. IOWA 

Arland Bruce
Arland Bruce

Arland Bruce is the headline here, but Iowa has four athletes in this class that could play multiple positions.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH IOWA FANS AT HAWKEYEREPORT.COM

*****

6. TENNESSEE 

Christian Charles
Christian Charles (Rivals.com)

Kaeman Marley is a big athlete who could grow into different positions, and Christian Charles could impact on either side.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLQUEST.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}