DuckSportsAuthority - Breaking down the top 2021 athlete classes

Breaking down the top 2021 athlete classes
The 2021 class is almost a wrap with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each position, and today we finish with the athlete category.
*****
*****
1. TEXAS
Jumbo athlete Ja’Tavion Sanders is a five-star prospect who can play defensive end or tight end, and he alone gives Texas the edge here. He’s simply an athletic freak.
*****
2. OKLAHOMA
I love Billy Bowman and his versatility on offense, defense and in the return game. He’s a difference maker.
*****
3. OREGON
The Ducks have a few great, athletic players in this class who could play different positions. Seven McGee could play receiver or running back, Jabril McNeill is a huge kid and Darren Bankins can play either side of the ball.
*****
4. NORTH CAROLINA
DeAndre Boykins could be a safety or running back, and Caleb Hood and Kamarro Edmunds are excellent in-state athletes.
*****
5. IOWA
Arland Bruce is the headline here, but Iowa has four athletes in this class that could play multiple positions.
*****
6. TENNESSEE
Kaeman Marley is a big athlete who could grow into different positions, and Christian Charles could impact on either side.