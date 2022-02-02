BREAKING: Four-star OL Dave Iuli chooses Oregon over USC and Miami

The final bit of suspense for Oregon fans on National Signing Day was for the mid-afternoon announcement from four-star Rivals250 offensive lineman Dave Iuli.

And once again Wednesday, a key recruiting battle went the Ducks way as Iuli chose Oregon over Miami and USC.

Much like outside linebacker Emar'rion Winston earlier in the day, Iuli had been previously committed to the Ducks, from mid July to late December, before backing off that pledge.

But Oregon's new coaching staff continued to make him a top priority and was able to fend off former head coach Mario Cristobal and OL coach Alex Mirabal at Miami, who sought to leverage their previous connection with Iuli to bring him across the country.

"To be honest, when I went back to Eugene, man, I just felt that love," Iuli told Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. "I know I get love everywhere, I'm going to get love at Miami and stuff like that and all the visits I took, USC too, but at the end of the day my love felt like it was at Oregon. Not only that, the new coaching staff, I love them and everything and I trust them. I just feel happy down there and I feel that's where my heart is."

Ranked the No. 10 offensive guard and No. 186 overall national prospect, out of Puyallup, Wash., Iuli gives Oregon 15 signees in this 2022 class. He joins three-stars Michael Wooten and Kawika Rogers as the only offensive linemen in the Ducks' class, though five-star OT Josh Conerly remains a top target with his decision not expected until March.