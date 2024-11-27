Bryce Boettcher: "A chance to go 12-0, it's pretty exciting"

Boettcher emphasized the unique challenge Washington's quarterbacks present. "Yeah, one can run the ball really well, and the other one, you know, obviously flings it through the air really well. You know, different dynamics, and they bring different things to their team. Just got to prepare for both, and whoever comes out there will be ready for it."

EUGENE, Ore. — As No. 1 Oregon prepares to face unranked Washington on Saturday, linebacker Bryce Boettcher addressed the challenges posed by the Huskies and reflected on the significance of senior night. The Ducks are the only undefeated team in the nation and have their sights set on closing out a perfect 12-0 season.

Comparing Washington’s quarterback to others Oregon has faced, Boettcher noted, "Yeah, you know, I'd say – I want to say compare him a little bit to Oregon State's quarterback. Forget his name, but I know he was pretty mobile in the beginning of the season, just getting out of the cage and whatnot. I guess he's pretty young as well, so, you know, we’ll do what we can to, you know, make things complicated for him. But at the end of the day, you know, we just got to do our job, cage and plaster on the back end."

Oregon has fared well against mobile quarterbacks this season, something Boettcher attributed to preparation and effort. "I'd say just, you know, having a plan, plan of attack and, you know, sticking to that plan when the game comes. Then just effort at the end of the day. You got to, you know, keep your eyes on a string. And when he gets out of the out of the out of the cage, you know, just play with relentless effort and get there."

The stakes are high for the Ducks on senior night. "It's pretty cool that it's, you know, the last game at home, senior night, chance, you know, to go 12-0," Boettcher said. "So it's, you know, it's pretty exciting. And I think everyone's bought in this week of practice. And, you know, I'm ready for this one."

When asked if the undefeated record is being discussed, Boettcher said, "Yeah, I mean, I'd be lying to you if I said no one talked about it. You know, it’s our record, and it’s something special when you can do that. And instead of just completely ignoring it, I’d try to embrace it, you know, and just be that team. Sure, I’m not talking about it every day, but it’s like, heck, yeah, you just got to embrace the fact that, you know, we’re a good squad. And if you go 1-0 every week, your record, you know, we’re going to be 12-0 after this weekend, you know, if we do our job and stick to our plan."

Boettcher acknowledged Washington’s standout running back, Jonah Coleman. "Yeah, he's a good back man. Physical, you know, looks for contact on the second level, which is exciting for me. Can't wait to go head up on him. Like I said, runs hard, uses a stiff arm well. I'm just going to tackle him low and, you know, just play ball."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning compared Coleman to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty earlier in the week, and Boettcher agreed. "Yeah, I do, man. A compact runner. He's got some weight to him. He's got some muscle for sure. Yeah, like I said, on the second level, he’s compact and looks for contact. He’s a really good back, so it should be a good challenge for us."

For Boettcher and the other seniors, this game carries extra weight, especially after three consecutive losses to the Huskies. "It means everything, man, especially against the Huskies," Boettcher said. "Like I said, it's a pretty cool schedule we got here to finish up at home against the Huskies, especially after they got us the past three times we played them. This one means a little bit more to the squad, you know, and you can feel the energy around the facility. So it's go time, baby."

Boettcher didn’t shy away from the significance of breaking that streak. "I mean, at the end of the day, you know, you play hard for the guys around you just because you love your teammates, but, you know, there's a little extra into this game, and for those that say, you know, there's not, don’t worry about the opponent. I mean, it’s a little bit of BS. I've never liked them, so I’ll be playing my butt off when game time, and, you know, the ball’s kicked off, so, yeah, it’s time to go."

Part of Boettcher's role as a leader has been helping newcomers understand the rivalry’s intensity. "Yeah, it's just, you know, watching tape of the old games. Like in the weight room, we got all the old games popping up there. So when you're getting a lift in, you can see them beating the crap out of us the past three years. So, you know, just making guys understand that, you know, for those new guys, transfers, freshmen, that this game, when they're coming in, they're going to bring their best game. Obviously, it’s going to mean a lot to them. You know, and if we come out sleepwalking, you can’t do that in this kind of game."

Reflecting on his time at Oregon, Boettcher described the bonds with his teammates as unique. "Yeah, it’s special, man. This is probably the most connected team I’ve ever been on, and I’ve been on a lot of baseball and a lot of football teams throughout my career. Obviously, baseball is a little bit different, but football-wise, this is by far the most connected team I’ve ever been on. Top end from the guys that start to the guys that don’t play, special. Developed a lot of special bonds, especially with that senior group."

With senior night, an undefeated season, and a bitter rivalry on the line, Boettcher and the Ducks are determined to finish strong. "If we do our job and stick to our plan, we’re going to be 12-0 after this weekend," Boettcher said. "So it’s go time, baby."



