Bryce Boettcher and Matayo Uiagalelei talk win over Wisconsin

“Yeah, it was a two-minute situation, so it was just running up a pass rush game,” Uiagalelei said. “I see the quarterback release it, and I see someone tip it off, just looking in the air, and it was right there. I got kind of lucky, but it was right there.”





Uiagalelei’s interception sealed a hard-fought, defensive battle in which both teams struggled to find consistency offensively. For Oregon, this was not the type of game they wanted to be in, but coming out on top showed the team’s resilience.

“Yeah, shoot, it's not a situation we wanted to be in as far as score-wise, but you get to make a play like that and celebrate with your team, it's pretty exciting,” Uiagalelei said when asked about the emotions of making such a significant play.

Bryce Boettcher, a key contributor to Oregon's defense, spoke about the adjustments the Ducks made in the fourth quarter to counter Wisconsin's relentless rushing attack. The Badgers had a particularly strong third quarter, running 12 of 13 plays on one drive and racking up yardage.

“You know, I think there's just a mentality,” Boettcher said. “Going into the fourth quarter, they had that 'Jump Around' song. And for those who weren't at practice this week, we'd play that every single practice. We knew going into the fourth quarter that was going to be a mindset. And I think that's just what switched, you know. Scheme-wise, obviously I think we kept it mostly the same. But, you know, football is all about mentality. And, you know, our defense showed up in the fourth quarter.”

When pressed on what changed for Oregon in the fourth quarter, Boettcher elaborated on the team's collective spirit and determination.

“You know, that song, I think it just brought us all together and realized that, you know, no matter what the score is, you know, we have each other's backs. No matter what's going on, you know, we're going to find a way to win. I think as a team, when you find a way to, you know, win in those kinds of situations, it shows a lot of character. You know, you're not going to blow every team out by 40. I mean, you'd like to, but, you know, we showed some grit tonight,” Boettcher said.

The Ducks' defense has been a focal point for the program this year, with some wondering if the identity of the team is shifting from its traditionally high-powered offense.

“Yeah, no, I think when you think championship culture, I was actually doing a radio interview, I think, I compared it to baseball a little bit. It's like hitting comes and goes, offense comes and goes, but when you're out on the defensive side of the ball, if you're present and you bring a good mentality, like that can be as consistent as you want it to be,” Boettcher said. “You know, if you look at any championship team, their defense always lights out, and I think that's what Oregon has historically lacked in the past. We've always been explosive on offense, you know, and I think Dan Lanning and Tosh and our whole coaching staff definitely brings that mindset. I'm probably going to eat on defense, and we're doing a good job so far.”

For Uiagalelei, the trust from the coaching staff to make plays, particularly in high-pressure situations, speaks volumes about the team’s mentality.

“Yeah, shoot, I don't know, I love it. I feel like we can put in, you know, we can be put in any type of situation and we look at it as an opportunity to get another stop. So, I mean, it's kind of ironic. We'll be out there and maybe the offense will throw a pick. We're like on our own 20-yard line. And all the coaches are saying, let's go. We want this, we want this, this is good, this is hot. So, I don't know, like just back to the mentality, kind of like that,” Uiagalelei said.

As Oregon prepares for its future move to the Big Ten, questions about the team's physicality and ability to withstand the conference's grind have persisted. Boettcher addressed those concerns following the Ducks' victory.

“Yeah, I think it just shows on our film. You know, I don't really have to say anything. You know, just turn on the tape and it speaks for itself. But it definitely starts in practice, starts with, you know, what our coaches preach and, you know, obviously comes with what our players buy into, and I think everyone's bought into, you know, being a physical team. And in football, the most physical team is going to win every single game. So we just got to keep going, go 1-0 every week, and we're in a good spot,” Boettcher said.

The Ducks now stand as a testament to a balanced approach, demonstrating grit and determination on the defensive side of the ball—qualities that will be crucial as they prepare for the transition to the Big Ten.



