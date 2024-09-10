"It's not even just one day," Boettcher said of the rivalry. "It's bragging rights for the rest of the year and for the rest of the time. I got endless memories from both stadiums, but it's a big one." Boettcher grew up in a family that leaned heavily toward the Ducks, with his parents and grandparents being devoted fans. "My mom and my dad are obviously Duck fans, grandparents were. Dad's side of the family, I got a couple cousins who are going to be Beaver fans," he added, emphasizing the rivalry's reach across his extended family. "It's bragging rights for the rest of the year."

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bryce Boettcher, a native Oregonian and multi-sport athlete, is no stranger to the intensity of the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry. As the linebacker prepares for his final showdown against the Beavers, Boettcher reflected on his memories of the in-state battle that has been a fixture in his life since childhood.





Oregon's last trip to Corvallis, in 2020, ended in disappointment, with the Ducks falling to the Beavers and losing control of the game in the trenches. The memory of that game lingers heavily for Boettcher and his teammates. "Yeah, no, it's here and present every day," he said. "We're showing clips of it. The first thing we watched is them rushing the field after we lost that game and gave up a lot of rushing yards against them. So that's ingrained in us, and it's not going to happen again."

This year's matchup, unusually early in the season, hasn’t diminished the rivalry's importance. "Yeah, you know, it's Oregon versus Oregon, no matter who our opponent is," Boettcher noted. "But, you know, in the back of my mind, it is the Beavers. And for those in-state guys that are on the team, it means a little extra to us." For Boettcher, getting the newcomers and transfers to grasp the gravity of the rivalry is crucial. "We're trying to get everyone else to buy into that, especially all the new guys and transfers that don't know the magnitude of this game."

While the early-season timing has thrown off some of the usual traditions, Boettcher said the focus remains on the task at hand. "Coach B-Mach in our meeting room today, he's like, 'Man, it feels like Thanksgiving already,' because it's, you know, it's here upon us, even though it's still sunny out and it's early in the year. But no matter when it is, it's go time against the Beavers."

Boettcher also expressed respect for Oregon State’s commitment to their identity as a run-heavy team. "That's what I respect about them is they stick to their identity, and they do it well. That's what you want in an opponent. You want to play their best football, and the best team's going to win."

When asked about Oregon State’s running backs, Boettcher praised their physicality. "They get north and south really well. They run hard, which is obviously important when that's your identity. So I respect their run game, but it's going to be a fun one."

For Boettcher, this game holds even more significance, as it will be his last chance to compete in the rivalry. "I was actually thinking this morning, waking up, walking to the facility—this is my last one," he said. "I'm selling out for this game and this week. It means everything to me, and it's obviously, in my opinion, the most fun game of the year."

As a linebacker, Boettcher is especially looking forward to facing a run-heavy team like Oregon State. "It's an opportunity for production," he said. "If you have good eyes and you come downhill and make those plays as a linebacker, it's a great opportunity. That's what we're preaching in our meeting room, and everyone's excited for the game."

With the rivalry and all its history weighing heavily on his mind, Boettcher made it clear where his priorities lie. "This is my Super Bowl."



