ago football Edit

Bryce Boettcher post game Idaho

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon linebacker Bruce Boettcher shared his thoughts following the Ducks' recent victory, acknowledging both the positives and the areas needing improvement.

"It felt good, getting back out there," Boettcher said when asked about the game. "And Autzen Stadium's always good. It was fun, had a lot of fun. Obviously, it wasn't to our standard. Anytime we can play football and get after it, it's a good day."

Boettcher noted that despite the statistical success of the defense, including several negative plays, there were moments where the unit fell short of their expectations.

"Yeah, you know, obviously they got a couple of big gains on some trick plays, a couple of screens," he said. "Like you said, you know, we did a good job of holding them when we needed to, but you know, you just like to limit those explosives when you can, you know, recognize the screen game and other trick plays when you can. But overall, you know, I thought defensively, solid, solid outing."

When fellow linebacker Boston went down, Boettcher emphasized the importance of teamwork in maintaining communication and defensive alignment.

"It was mostly Devin Jackson on the communication helmet, but we work together and, you know, we signal together so get this line adjusted," Boettcher explained. "Yeah, no, I thought we did solid, you know, replacing him. He was a hard guy to replace. He was a heart and soul of this team. So, you know, we did our best job to step up, and I feel like we did that tonight as our linebacker group."

Reflecting on the overall mood after the game, Boettcher admitted that while the win was significant, the team recognized the need for improvement.

"Yeah, you know, a win's a win in the win column. Obviously, it's not to our standard. Everyone knows that," he said. "So, you know, obviously we're always going to celebrate a win regardless of what it looks like. But at the end of the day, we just got to go back to the drawing board and look at what we can do to get better. No time to hang your head, but just go to the doctor. What can we do to improve and get after it next week? And, you know, I'm really excited."

With eyes set on the upcoming challenges, Boettcher and the Ducks are focused on refining their performance and meeting their high standards.

