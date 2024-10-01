Reflecting on his first interception, Boettcher shared how it all unfolded. "Yeah, it felt real good," he said. "I was playing our coverage, and I was trying to just deny inside, and he broke outside, so I made a break on the play. The quarterback threw it a little behind him, and I was in a good spot at the right time."

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher made a significant impact in the Ducks’ recent matchup against UCLA, securing his first career interception and adding to his season’s list of personal milestones. Boettcher’s timely play helped Oregon continue to build momentum as they approach key matchups in Big Ten play.





As Oregon prepares for pivotal games against Ohio State and other primetime matchups, Boettcher emphasized that the team’s approach remains consistent. "Yeah, you know, it's just our same prep," he explained. "We're prepping this week the same as we did week one, the same we did in fall camp. Nothing really changes. Obviously, our game plan changes a little bit depending on the team, but for the most part, it's all the same."

Boettcher has enjoyed a season of firsts, including career highs in tackles, but he remains focused on the bigger picture. "It's been super fun and super rewarding also to come back and be where I'm at," Boettcher said. "But it's just a step in the right direction. It's not the final step. We've got bigger goals down the road as a team and individually. So, I'm excited for the future."

When asked if he has exceeded his own expectations this season, Boettcher maintained that confidence and hard work have been key. "Obviously, I have confidence in myself and what I'm capable of. So, I wouldn't say it was out of my idea of what was going to happen," he said. "It's not like I sat in my bed and planned on UCLA that I'd get an interception and be leading the team in tackles. I just take every day for what it is and work my butt off every single day."

The Ducks, who started the season with some struggles, are now riding a wave of strong performances as they head into the final stretch of the season. Boettcher acknowledges the importance of these games. "Yeah, they're huge," he said. "Obviously, this weekend's game is the biggest because it's the next one. The team's all excited for this one. But like you said, just building off that momentum from our first couple games. We had a solid past two games, which is great. Just building on that momentum is really important going into the end of the season."

Boettcher is no stranger to Jonathan Smith-coached offenses, having faced Oregon State in the past. "It's pretty similar," he said of this year’s Beavers. "We've been watching a good amount of Oregon State clips to prepare for this game. Their game film from the previous games is obviously the most recent and the most reliable, but it is very similar to their past teams."

Oregon's linebacker corps, including Boettcher, has been a standout unit this season. "We obviously got a really deep room and a lot of really good guys in that room, talented," he noted. "It's easy to be selfish and be like, 'man, I'm not starting all the time' or 'hey, this guy's playing over me.' But I think we've all realized that we're all really talented. Once we start buying into each other's successes and everyone else doing good, it pushes everyone to do better."

Boettcher credits Oregon’s coaching staff for emphasizing ball security and defensive excellence. "I'd say just like the coaching of ball excellence," he explained. "Coach Tosh, Coach B. Mike, and all the coaching staff have really emphasized getting the ball out. We've got Cameragi who gives a ball presentation before every game, and it's pretty electric. So I credit them to making it a big part of their coaching."

For Boettcher, an Oregon native and multi-sport athlete, playing for the Ducks has been a dream come true. "It's incredible. It's, you know, obviously a dream turned into reality," he said. "There was a lot of early mornings and a lot of late nights that go unrecognized. There were times, especially my freshman year, that no one knew who I was. So it's cool now to see all my hard work starting to pay off and getting that recognition. I'm blessed to be put in the opportunity."

With Oregon set to wear special uniforms for their upcoming game against Michigan State, Boettcher reflected on the deeper significance of the design. "You always hear about the Ducks in flashy uniforms, but I think this is a little more than flashy. It has a bigger meaning behind it, which I think is really, really cool," he said. "The story behind Coach Lanning's wife and their kids being able to help design that is really, really special. I think us rocking them against Michigan State is going to be an awesome, awesome event."

As the Ducks prepare for the next phase of their season, Boettcher's leadership and playmaking ability will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in Oregon's quest for a national championship.



