Bryce Boettcher talks about importance of shutout over Purdue

"It's huge," Boettcher said when asked about the shutout. "It's definitely good momentum to build off of. Anytime you can get a shutout as a defense, it's huge for the offense and the momentum of the team."

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Bryce Boettcher and Oregon’s defense had a night to remember, shutting out Purdue 35-0 on Saturday. It was the Ducks’ first shutout since 2012, and Boettcher, a key contributor with five tackles and an assist on a tackle for loss, was proud of the defensive effort.

Oregon's defense stifled Purdue’s offense, holding them to just 89 passing yards and keeping them off the scoreboard, despite some early struggles against the run. The Ducks, led by Boettcher and fellow defensive standout Matayo Uiagalelei, who notched a critical sack early, made key plays to preserve the shutout.

Boettcher acknowledged the defense’s need for improvement, particularly in tackling, as Purdue’s ground game found some success at times.

"It's just communication in tackling," Boettcher said. "At the end of the day, you've got to tackle better and get the ball carrier down on first contact. Obviously, they ran the ball a lot, so when they run the ball a lot, you tend to give up a little more rushing yards, but just cleaning up communication with tackling going into next week will be big."

The Ducks’ defensive backfield was exceptional, limiting Purdue quarterback Hudson Card, who had thrown for 297 yards and three touchdowns the previous week, to minimal yardage. Boettcher was quick to praise his teammates in the secondary.

"We have great DBs," he said. "Obviously, [Card] was getting outside of the pocket and running a little bit, which was working with his legs. We just have to plaster and contain in that regard and rally up to the football. For the most part, our secondary played lights out."

Late in the game, with the shutout on the line, Boettcher was called upon to help secure the clean slate. His response, reflecting his competitive spirit, highlighted the team’s determination.

"Coach was like, 'get your butt in the game, we can't give up any points,'" Boettcher said with a smile. "I was like, 'OK, let's do it, let's get it done.' Obviously, we did, so it was awesome."

Boettcher credited the Ducks’ preparation for their success in the past two games, especially after a long trip to West Lafayette.

"I credit our support staff and coaching staff for the way they program us," Boettcher said. "I stayed up late last night and woke up late this morning, and just getting stretched out when you get off the plane and whatnot, hydration. It's definitely good to get one under the belt."

One of the game’s defensive highlights was the continued emergence of Uiagalelei. Boettcher had high praise for his teammate, who has stepped up in a big way after an injury sidelined another key player.

"Matayo has stepped up huge for our club," Boettcher said. "Obviously, he's always been a great player. The past two games we've seen him shine. It starts in practice. You see him practicing. It's unbelievable what he can do on the edge between setting edges and rushing the passer. He's incredible."

Oregon’s defense, led by Boettcher’s disciplined play and Uiagalelei’s dominance on the edge, held strong, especially in critical moments. The Ducks will look to carry this momentum into the remainder of their Big Ten schedule, as Boettcher and his teammates aim to continue improving.

"We're always trying to get better," Boettcher said. "It’s good to get a shutout, but there’s always something we can clean up."



