Bryce Boettcher: "We had to finish strong, and we did."

Today in Flock Talk, thoughts on how Great Expectations have tempered a season full of hope - including recruiting.
This week, we caught up with Brenden Slaughter from BeaversEdge for his thoughts ahead of the Oregon State game.
With the game now just two days away, Duck Sports Authority takes a final, more in-depth look at the OSU game.
Today we bring you the DSA Roundtable with our special guest picker: former Oregon WR Drew Davis.
We are back with the Thursday Roundup - our recap of the week that was in Oregon football.
Today in Flock Talk, thoughts on how Great Expectations have tempered a season full of hope - including recruiting.
This week, we caught up with Brenden Slaughter from BeaversEdge for his thoughts ahead of the Oregon State game.
With the game now just two days away, Duck Sports Authority takes a final, more in-depth look at the OSU game.