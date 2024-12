The Oregon defensive corodinator was joined after practice by Jabbar Muhammad, Bryce Boettcher, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Jeffrey Bassa spoke at length about the matchup with Ohio State. The rematch at the Rose Bowl is also a 'win or go home' matchup and that was not lost on anyone as the Ducks look to beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season.



Here are the interviews from today. We will have a full article on this in the morning.