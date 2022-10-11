The tweets began just before the start of the new year on Dec. 29. Bryce Boulton, an unranked recruit with no offers at the time, tagged the Florida State football account on Twitter hoping to catch the attention of anyone within the program. The 6-foot-3 lineman had watched many of his peers begin to get offers around that time, but he had not seen that same interest from college programs.

So he got to work.

Boulton, a senior at Palm Desert High School in California's Coachella Valley and Oregon's newest commit, didn't have anyone with experience to help him through the process. So, he took it upon himself to follow what he had seen others do on social media to try and gain interest from college coaches.

The tweets were simple and fit as much information as possible into 280 characters. They listed his name, grade point average, hometown and school, height, weight, position and contact info. Plus, he included his highlight tape. It gave college coaches the opportunity to see all the basics about him as a recruit.

"Honestly, I was just trying to navigate through all this recruiting stuff," he said. "... I just saw every athlete on Twitter sending out their film. So I was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna make my film and try to send it to as many people as I can. Get my abilities in as many people's eyes as I can.' It was a long process. I tried to get it to anyone I could."

College coaches are not allowed to publicly respond to such tweets, but they are permitted to respond privately. Still, Boulton didn't receive many bites. He heard from smaller schools at lower levels requesting him to fill out recruiting questionnaires, which he did, before finally getting a few nibbles.

Boulton had the confidence that if coaches could just know about him that they would see what he knew — he could play at the top level of college football.

Again looking to his peers, Boulton decided to take matters into his own hands after seeing a new wave of offers going out to members of his class.

"I was like, 'Alright, I'm going to try to do as much as I can like them," he said. "Go to camps, go to combines just to get my talents out there. I saw their journey and I was like, 'I could learn from this, I could use this to my advantage and use this to help me."

After hearing from a few more programs, Boulton began to hit the camp circuit with plenty of aggressiveness. Whether college coaches were present or not, he felt there would be a benefit to being seen.



He was right.

Boulton picked up his first offer from Idaho in April after gaining some traction by participating in camps and combines during the spring.

Still, the tweets kept coming. Hundreds of them. The 2023 lineman wanted to maximize his exposure.

Then he hit the summer camp circuit during a time of the year when college coaches are permitted to leave campus and work with recruits first-hand giving both sides an opportunity to impress the other. The University of Redlands in California hosts one of the top summer camps in the country with many programs, from all levels, represented.

Boulton performed well at the event and used it as a springboard in his recruitment.

"It was great, and it definitely boosted my confidence in my performance as a lineman," he said. "And, it definitely helped my confidence in this whole process. I was hoping to go into my season with at least one offer, because it would be great to have a backup if anything happens during the season. Or if no looks come to me during the season or after the season.

"But, it definitely brought up my confidence with all these coaches seeing me, seeing my potential and giving me opportunities."