“We run block reaction every day. You know, that’s a great back," Caldwell said. "So, we got to keep our eyes in the backfield on our man, striking, doing a lot of run defense with the offense."

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell knows the challenge ahead when the Ducks face Boise State, particularly in stopping standout running back Ashton Jeanty. As one of the top running backs in the country, Jeanty has been a focal point in Oregon's defensive preparation.





The Ducks are coming off a win against Idaho, but Caldwell acknowledged there is room for improvement. "We take a lot of info from that game and learning from it. A lot of film. We’ve been bouncing back pretty good though," he said. “Coach has been on our tail about still playing the run. Idaho didn’t have much success, but Boise State can have a lot of success, so we’re just focusing on them right now.”

Caldwell, a transfer from the Big 12, is still adjusting to his new role at Oregon but feels the transition is going well. "Everything Dan [Lanning] explained before coming here is exactly how everything played out. So, yeah, it’s been pretty good," Caldwell said.

When asked about his performance against Idaho, Caldwell remained humble, emphasizing that much of his impact doesn’t show up in the box score. “I’m not the one that goes stat-pad. It’s going to show up on film that I did this, did that,” he explained. “I think I did pretty good communication-wise. It was really loud on the field, but just being locked in and playing my role, everything else falls into place.”

Caldwell also noted that the defensive line takes more pride in what’s shown on film than in raw stats. "We take more pride in showing up in a good film session than showing up in the box score," he said. "I’d rather take on two and have somebody make the play than do something wrong."

With Boise State’s efficiency on third and fourth downs, Caldwell understands the importance of the defensive line’s role. “It’s pretty major, so you got to keep that running back [in check]. We watch a lot of film on him,” Caldwell said. He also drew comparisons to past opponents, mentioning players like Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon and a speedster from TCU.

As Oregon prepares for its upcoming Big Ten schedule, Caldwell is focused on improving his game, particularly in handling play-action passes. "Teams are going to try to get us off our heels," Caldwell said, stressing the importance of transition rushing as a unit.

The Ducks will look to continue their defensive progression and limit Boise State’s offensive production when they meet on Saturday.



