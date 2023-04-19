Jericho Johnson has been busy this spring. The two-way lineman from Armijo High School in Fairfield, California has trekked all across the country to see key schools in his recruitment, and Thursday his travels will take him north to Eugene where he will get an opportunity to visit Oregon.

The Ducks have already become a big factor in the process for the 6-foot-3 junior, and the trip up to Oregon is an important one in the overall picture. Johnson, who is focused on playing defense in college, recently made a swing through the Southeast that took him to Georgia, Georgia Tech and Miami. He also visited USC earlier in the spring and made a local visit to Cal earlier this month.

He'll be in Seattle this weekend for Washington's spring game, and there are likely more visits to come as he figures out which schools will be a priority down the stretch.

Oregon has done a good job of solidifying its spot among the early contenders, so getting an opportunity to spend more time around Dan Lanning's program will be another key step in the process with the Ducks.