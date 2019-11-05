The first College Football Playoff Ranking will be released Tuesday night and the run to the National Championship Game will begin. There will be five more rankings releases before the four national semifinalists are announced and, with seven undefeated teams and a handful of one-loss teams primed to make a run for a spot in the playoff, we asked our Rivals team-site experts to explain why the school they cover should be one of the top four.



LSU

Current record: 8-0 AP ranking: 1 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "There's not a team in the country with a stronger resume than LSU at this stage of the season. Regardless if they win this week's clash with Alabama or not, it feels like they have done enough to at least earn them the top spot among the one-loss teams, which would basically lock them into the four-team playoff. Of course all of that is contingent on the Tigers winning the remaining games on their schedule outside of Alabama, but they should be heavy favorites in each of those contest. An undefeated LSU team is a no-brainer and a one-loss LSU would be well-deserving." - Jimmy Smith, TigerDetails.com

ALABAMA

Current record: 8-0 AP ranking: 2 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "When you look at where things stand now, Alabama should be at either No. 2 or No. 3 in the first College Football Rankings. LSU has the best resume and is the overwhelming pick for the top spot. The battle for the next three slots is a lot closer. "Alabama and Clemson have played weak schedules with their best opponent coming in a now unranked Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide have the edge over the Tigers as no team has been able to challenge Alabama the way North Carolina challenged Clemson. I could lean either way when it comes to Alabama and Ohio State. I feel Alabama would win if the two teams played tomorrow, but Ohio State has a better resume so far." - Tony Tsoukalas, BamaInsider.com

OHIO STATE

Current record: 8-0 AP ranking: 3 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "For Ohio State, it certainly is not a matter of if it will be ranked in the top-four of the College Football Playoff poll, but rather where. "It is hard to predict what this committee is going to do with the goalposts seemingly moving not only every year with a new committee but often from week-to-week, where something seems to matter once and then never again. The Buckeyes should be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. It is hard to take away what LSU has done against the marquee teams it has played so far this season and even if Ohio State is ranked No. 1 this week, a win over Alabama will assuredly (and rightfully) move the Tigers back over the Buckeyes. "The Buckeyes should be ranked No. 1 in this first poll however just based on the dominance it has shown over its schedule and the fact that the strength of schedule metric in Ohio State’s column is enough to carry it to that top spot. "It is all really just for show at this point. The Ohio State schedule should prove to be difficult enough come the end of the month with games against Penn State and Michigan in the two final weeks of the regular season. The Big Ten West is doing the Buckeyes no favors however with a likely opponent of Wisconsin (already defeated in the regular season) or a Minnesota team that could have a loss or more by that point of the year." - Kevin Noon, BuckeyeGrove.com

CLEMSON

Current record: 9-0 AP ranking: 4 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "I think third or fourth is fair for Clemson, with fourth where the Tigers will likely end up in the initial ranking. Resume matters, and right now it's hard to argue that LSU and Ohio State don't have the better resumes. "While Clemson's schedule to date doesn't exactly knock your socks off, neither does Alabama's. Neither team has a win over a team that's currently ranked. The best win for both teams is Texas A&M, and while Alabama's offense performed better against the Aggies it's also true that Clemson's defense completely shut down A&M while the Aggies moved the ball some against the Tide. The tiebreaker will probably go to Alabama by virtue of the Tide blowing everyone out and Clemson escaping North Carolina by a point. And that's fine. "The reality is these rankings really don't matter that much right now and Clemson is in great position as long as it doesn't slip from this point forward. And the Tigers, who seem to be rounding into familiar championship form at the right time, are showing no signs of slipping." - Larry Williams, TigerIllustrated.com

PENN STATE

Current record: 8-0 AP ranking: 5 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "A month ago, I don’t think even many Penn State fans would have tried to make the argument that their team belonged in the CFP conversation. The Nittany Lions were shaky in a week three win against Pitt, the quarterback was still a redshirt sophomore, the running back rotation seemed odd, and most importantly, the wins weren’t necessarily impressive. "A lot has changed in a month, though. "By reeling off wins at Iowa, against Michigan, and back on the road at Michigan State in consecutive weeks, Penn State has set up an unbeaten showdown at Minnesota this weekend coming out of the off date. The defense has been inarguably elite, Sean Clifford is one of the most efficient QBs at this level, the kicking game has created outstanding complementary football, and K.J. Hamler has proven himself electric. "Every week is another test of this team’s maturation and development, but the reality is that the remaining schedule will easily sort out whether Penn State belongs in the CFP or not. For this week, given the teams that are in front of them and have been since the start of the season, Penn State shouldn’t yet be in the top four." - Nate Bauer, BlueWhileIllustrated.com

GEORGIA

Current record: 7-1 AP ranking: 6 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "Honesty compels me to report - that as we sit here today - Georgia can’t say it belong in the top four of the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. With the loss to South Carolina, it wouldn’t be fair to the current unbeaten teams to include them in that prestigious group. "However, that’s certainly not to say they might not belong there down the road. The Bulldogs - at least statistically - are arguably the top defensive teams in the SEC with a proven, veteran quarterback in Jake Fromm, who has led Georgia to the title game before. More good news for the Bulldogs is that Georgia - despite its loss - controls its own destiny as far as the playoffs go. They’ve just got to keep winning - and that includes a victory over either Alabama or LSU in the SEC title game. Do that, and the Bulldogs will be back in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons." - Anthony Dasher, UGASports.com

OREGON

Current record: 8-1 AP ranking: 7 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "The Oregon Ducks are proving to be a very good football team in 2019. They have won games leading all the way, they have won games having to come-from-behind and they have played well against every single opponent they have faced. Offensively their quarterback and offensive line combination is likely the best in the nation or at least the top several sets.

"Their defense is perhaps the strength of the team in 2019, something that is rarely the case in Eugene. Should the Ducks win out the rest of their games in the regular season, and then beat the Pac-12 South champion in the championship game, amassing a 12-game winning streak in the process, it would be hard to argue that Oregon should not be considered one of the top four teams in the country." - AJ Jacobson, DuckSportsAuthority.com

UTAH

Current record: 8-1 AP ranking: 8 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "Let’s get the elephant out of the room, right away… the experts don’t view Utah as flashy. They have a solid offense with a talented quarterback and a running back in Zack Moss, who the NFL is drooling over. These guys can get into shootouts if they want to, but guess what? They don’t have to because their defense is scary good. I’d spit out the defensive stats, but overall they’re third in total defense and recently went an entire month of Pac-12 with giving up one touchdown. The unit is littered with NFL talent that could have all left after last season and all they’ve done is improve their draft stock. "Now with the Utes’ impressive come-from-behind road victory against Washington, they look to have a clear path to a Pac-12 title bout with Oregon. As long as both teams continue to win, at minimum both will be right outside the CFP four, before that game. If the Utes win that, the committee will have a tough time turning down a team with that impressive of a win, that late in the process." - Alex Markham, UteNation.com

OKLAHOMA

Current record: 7-1 AP ranking: 9 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "There's good news and there's bad news for Sooners fans. We'll start with the bad news: You lost as nearly a four touchdown favorite, again. The good news is you know exactly what it takes to get back into this thing. Familiar territory, if you will. Just win. That's all you can do now. Oh, and you're going to need some help. "Oklahoma has made appearances in the initial College Football Rankings at No. 7 a year ago, No. 5 in 2017, and all the way down at No. 15 in 2015. Yet this one feels a little different than in past years. In previous seasons you've been able to rely on a key non-conference win to push you over the edge in the eyes of the committee. This year? Not so much. "Lincoln Riley outlined the plan on Monday and it starts first and foremost with beating Iowa State come Saturday." - Eddie Radosevich, SoonerScoop.com

BAYLOR

Current record: 8-0 AP ranking: 11 Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "People may use Baylor's soft non-conference schedule as a means for keeping them out of the top four. However, the Bears did what they were supposed to do in those games. The Bears control their destiny in the Big 12 championship game race especially with Oklahoma and Texas coming to Waco Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 respectively. "Pssst... they also have sole possession of first place in the league. "And if it matters, I'll add that Charlie Brewer is the best QB in the Big 12. I've been saying that since the spring. He just doesn't get the media romance Jalen Hurts or Sam Ehlinger does. I would recommend people really watch him and how he runs that team. He's got scene control." - Kevin Lonnquist, SicEmSports.com

MINNESOTA