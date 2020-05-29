DuckSportsAuthority - Chandler defensive standout pick Ducks

Chandler defensive standout pick Ducks
Normally Eugene in May is a mild place with moderate temperatures and green everywhere. But this year it is scorching, at least for Oregon football recruiting. On Friday they added another piece to their Class of 2021 puzzle when Chandler (Ariz.) defensive star Brandon Buckner made his pledge to the Ducks.
The 6-foot-1, 234-pound defensive end/linebacker chose Oregon from a group of more than a dozen college offers including most of the Pac-12. He became the tenth commitment to the class which is lining up to be another Pac-12 leading group for Mario Cristobal in his third season with the Ducks.
“𝙱𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚝𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝚎𝚖 𝙸 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚌𝚑𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚗, 𝚒𝚖𝚖𝚊 𝚏𝚞𝚕𝚏𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚢 𝚙𝚞𝚛𝚙𝚘𝚜𝚎...”— Brandon Buckner (@brandonbuckner_) May 29, 2020
Lead Arizona Varsity recruiting analyst Cody Cameron gave Duck Sports Authority his overview of the newest Oregon pledge.
“Buckner missed Chandler’s first four games due to an ankle injury a week before their first game. said Cameron. “Once he was finally able to suit up and play, he wreaked havoc on opposing backfields, giving nightmares to every quarterback the Chandler defensive end faced.
“He finished the season with 53 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks. Buckner also picked off a pass and returned it in for a touchdown in the Wolves’ 42-35 State Championship win over Saguaro.”
Buckner joins Lebanon (Ore.) star Keith Brown as commits to Oregon's 2021 linebacker corps.