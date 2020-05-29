DuckSportsAuthority - Chandler defensive standout pick Ducks

Normally Eugene in May is a mild place with moderate temperatures and green everywhere. But this year it is scorching, at least for Oregon football recruiting. On Friday they added another piece to their Class of 2021 puzzle when Chandler (Ariz.) defensive star Brandon Buckner made his pledge to the Ducks.

The 6-foot-1, 234-pound defensive end/linebacker chose Oregon from a group of more than a dozen college offers including most of the Pac-12. He became the tenth commitment to the class which is lining up to be another Pac-12 leading group for Mario Cristobal in his third season with the Ducks.







