Although he has far fewer appearances in Autzen Stadium than many of his Oregon teammates, Chase Cota has already had many great memories there.

The Medford native grew up watching his father Chad's old highlights from his historic career in Eugene.

He and his family would frequently take the 2.5-hour drive from southern Oregon to watch games. In 2018, he played in Autzen Stadium for the first time, but on the opposing sideline when Chip Kelly made his return to Eugene with the UCLA Bruins.

A freshman at the time, Cota ended the game with a blank stat sheet, only receiving real minutes on special teams.

He's been able to add some even more memorable highlights there this fall, his first as a Duck after transferring from UCLA in the offseason.

Against Stanford on Saturday night, Oregon was still without a touchdown in the first quarter when Cota got a screen pass and bolted up the field for not only the team's first touchdown of the game but also his first as a hometown hero.