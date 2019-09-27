We are a month into the college football season and fantasy leagues, but there is still a lot of value to be found at each position. Here are five defenses that are not owned in a high percentage of leagues that could help if you’re having a slow start to the fantasy season.

1. Missouri

Missouri’s defense is owned in only 5 percent of leagues, but the Tigers are tied for the lead in fantasy points with Ohio State because of 10 sacks, five interceptions (three that have gone back for touchdowns) and much more. In the last three weeks, opponents have scored seven, zero and 14 points, and two of those opponents were West Virginia and South Carolina. Missouri’s defense is vastly underrated and productive at the same time.

2. Nebraska

The Huskers have been super productive on defense with 12 sacks, six interceptions, four fumble recoveries and many other fantasy-friendly stats on defense. Nebraska is third in overall fantasy points for defense but owned in only 12 percent of leagues so coach Scott Frost’s club could be a steal. After Ohio State, the schedule dramatically lightens up, so this would be a great time to pick up the Huskers.

3. Oregon

Owned in only 16 percent of leagues, the Ducks are fourth in fantasy points for defense and they’ve been a shutdown unit in recent weeks allowing just six, three and six points to Nevada, Montana and Stanford, respectively. Oregon has given up 42 points all season, registering 15 sacks and six interceptions. There should inevitably be some shootouts in the Pac-12, but Oregon’s defense has held up really well so far.

4. Michigan State

Knowing its history, it’s surprising that Michigan State’s defense is owned in only 37 percent of leagues, but the Spartans are delivering so far this season. Ranked sixth overall in fantasy points for defense, Michigan State is allowing just 1.7 yards per carry and 52 rushing yards per game. The Spartans have 15 sacks, six interceptions and three fumble recoveries so far this season. There are some elite opponents coming up so that could be a concern, but Michigan State almost always comes to play.

5. Virginia