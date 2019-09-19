We are three weeks into the college football season so this is a good time to review which five players have performed best from a fantasy perspective at each position and also look at one player who has surprisingly been quiet in the first few weeks. Today we review the tight ends.

Last season, the entire story when it came to Purdue’s passing game centered around receiver Rondale Moore and he’s having a good start to this season as well but Hopkins is getting a lot of attention. He has 13 catches for 202 yards and leads the Boilermakers with three touchdown catches. It’s been a disappointing start for Purdue with a loss at Nevada and getting handled by TCU this past weekend but Hopkins has done well.

*****

Receivers Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd are the top targets in Oregon’s passing attack but Breeland has also been used well with 13 receptions for 187 yards. The former three-star averages 14.4 yards per catch and three touchdowns, both team highs. The schedule could get tricky over the next few weeks but Breeland could be worth a shot.

*****

One of the things many liked about Indiana heading into this season is the number of weapons at receiver, but it’s been Hendershot who has been the top target in the offense. He is tied for the team lead with 13 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns, both team highs. Hendershot is only owned in 60 percent of leagues, too, so he could be a nice pickup.

*****

A four-star prospect out of high school, Bryant has been dealing with injuries but he’s back in a big way for Washington’s offense. Getting the ball thrown to him by former five-star Jacob Eason, Bryant leads the team with 15 catches for 236 yards but he has only one touchdown so far this season. He’s a big, athletic target who can get downfield and Bryant should remain a top player in Washington’s attack.

*****

In three games, Okwuegbunam only has seven catches. That’s been a disappointment because he’s arguably the best tight end in college football. But the good news is that three of those catches are for touchdowns and he’s averaging nearly 20 yards per reception. Transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant is getting more comfortable with the Tigers’ offense and with that, Okwuegbunam should see the ball more.

ONE SURPRISING MISS