The college football season is churning along and a lot of big names are putting up impressive numbers. Here is a look at the top-five fantasy scorers at defense so far this season.

1. WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin defense has been incredibly good this season, shutting out four opponents and allowing only 15 points to Northwestern and 14 to Michigan. That means the Badgers are giving up just 4.8 points per game, they’ve allowed just one rushing touchdown and three passing TDs. We could go on and on about how good this defense has been and it shouldn’t stop this weekend against a bad Illinois team.

2. OHIO STATE

Other than giving up 21 points in the season opener to Florida Atlantic, the Buckeyes’ defense has been impenetrable, allowing just 10 points to Indiana and Michigan State, five to Miami (Ohio) and seven to Nebraska. Ohio State has registered 27 sacks so far this season – led by defensive end Chase Young with 8.5 – along with eight interceptions and five fumble recoveries. Northwestern doesn’t pose much of a threat on Friday night.

3. FLORIDA

This is how good Florida’s defense has played this season: Even after giving up 42 points to LSU in the Gators’ first loss last weekend, Florida is still giving up just 14.1 points per outing. Now they visit South Carolina on Saturday. Florida is tied for the lead nationally with 12 interceptions and it also has 26 sacks. LSU will be the best offense the Gators face this season so all those numbers should only improve in coming weeks.

4. MISSOURI

Owned in only 36 percent of leagues, Missouri’s defense has been a huge surprise so far this season even with only 12 sacks and seven interceptions. After a strange loss to Wyoming in the season opener, the Tigers held West Virginia to a touchdown, blanked Southeast Missouri State and held South Carolina and Troy to 14 points or fewer. Even though Ole Miss scored 27 last weekend, Missouri’s defense is still playing phenomenally well and Vanderbilt doesn’t pose a threat this weekend.

5. OREGON