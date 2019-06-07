MORE: Transfer portal report | Breaking down the updated QBs

Nowhere in college football is the amount of transfers more staggering than at quarterback, where some research into the top 100 players at that position from the previous four recruiting classes unearthed one striking reality: More than half of the QBs on that list either left, switched positions or are now out of football entirely.

To put it another way: There is a better than 50 percent chance that the Rivals100 quarterback who signs with your favorite school will not end up playing quarterback at that school.

What is also evident through the research is that more transfers should be expected. Eight of the top 10 pro-style quarterbacks and seven of the top 10 dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2014 class either transferred or switched positions.

In the 2015 class, the numbers are even more staggering, as eight of the top 10 dual-threat quarterbacks went to another school, and one (Tulsa’s Chad President) retired from football, leaving only USC’s Sam Darnold as the only player who stayed at his school before leaving for the NFL. As the recruiting classes get closer to present day, fewer transfers have transpired, but they could be coming any day.

Transferring, though, is not a sign of failure. Kyler Murray is on the transfer list, and he was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft two months ago. Jacob Eason could lead Washington a Pac-12 title this season. Shea Patterson is leading a strong Michigan offense. Justin Fields will have an opportunity to do huge things at Ohio State. And could Jalen Hurts make it three Heismans in a row for transfer quarterbacks at Oklahoma, following in the footsteps of Murray and Baker Mayfield (another transfer by the way)?



