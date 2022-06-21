Collin Gill breaks down Oregon visit, talks final group ahead of commitment
An injury as a junior changed the outlook of Collin Gill's recruitment, and when it came time for 2023 recruits to earn the spotlight it was up to the three-star prospect to prove himself all over again. He understood that his film by the end of 2021 didn't look as strong as his film as a sophomore, but he figured coaches would still take a chance knowing what he was capable of when not dealing with an ankle injury.
It took time, but coaches finally started to come around this spring and it has been a hectic two months in his recruitment. The St. John's College High School defensive back picked up offers from across the country in that time, and the process picked up quite a bit in just the last several weeks.
He's added offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, Washington State and Georgia Tech over the last month leading to a decision to announce a commitment this Thursday.
"Seeing coaches hesitant of offering again was frustrating, but I used it as motivation to show them who I really am and what I'm capable of," he said. " ... It was really hard for me and my family figuring out where to commit and if I was even able to commit, so it definitely put me at ease these past couple weeks."
Only one of the schools that recently offered will be among the final group that Gill will choose from, however, after Oregon had an opportunity to host the versatile defensive back over the weekend on an unofficial visit.
He says that Michigan, Washington, Maryland and Kansas State are the other four programs still under consideration days away from his announcement. Those schools offered him early in the process.
"One of the key factors is what the school can do for me after football just in case I don't make it," he said about his upcoming decision. "Will they still be there to help me through life?"
The Ducks will be the last team to host Gill before his announcement, and though he admitted the trip across the country was "long" he enjoyed his time around Oregon's campus and Dan Lanning's coaching staff.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news