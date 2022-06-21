Collin Gill breaks down Oregon visit, talks final group ahead of commitment

An injury as a junior changed the outlook of Collin Gill's recruitment, and when it came time for 2023 recruits to earn the spotlight it was up to the three-star prospect to prove himself all over again. He understood that his film by the end of 2021 didn't look as strong as his film as a sophomore, but he figured coaches would still take a chance knowing what he was capable of when not dealing with an ankle injury.

It took time, but coaches finally started to come around this spring and it has been a hectic two months in his recruitment. The St. John's College High School defensive back picked up offers from across the country in that time, and the process picked up quite a bit in just the last several weeks.

He's added offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, Washington State and Georgia Tech over the last month leading to a decision to announce a commitment this Thursday.

"Seeing coaches hesitant of offering again was frustrating, but I used it as motivation to show them who I really am and what I'm capable of," he said. " ... It was really hard for me and my family figuring out where to commit and if I was even able to commit, so it definitely put me at ease these past couple weeks."