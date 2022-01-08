Colorado transfer DB Christian Gonzalez headed to Oregon

By deciding to make the move to Oregon, the 6-foot-2 defensive back will follow his former position coach at a new school. New Ducks cornerback coach Demetrice Martin joined the program after the season giving Gonzalez a clear connection to the program.

Gonzalez was an honorable mention selection in the Pac-12 Conference at the end of the season.

Oregon has added yet another impact player from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez announced his decision Saturday to leave Boulder for Eugene as the next offseason addition for the Ducks. The former four-star recruit, who just wrapped up his second season with the Buffaloes, collected 53 tackles plus 5 1/2 tackles for loss and five pass breakups in 2021.

The Colony, Texas native made an early impact at Colorado as a freshman in the shortened 2020 season when he finished with 19 tackles after starting all six games. He established himself as one of the top young cornerbacks in the Pac-12 in his second season highlighted by several impressive performances in 2021.

He was consistent throughout the season and hit seven tackles twice during the season including having seven tackles against UCLA to go with one pass breakup. He also had seven tackles and a tackle for loss against Arizona State early in the season.

Gonzalez is the latest big addition for Oregon's new coaching staff this offseason joining Washington defensive line transfer Sam "Taki" Taimani, who committed to the Ducks earlier this week, and Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix.

The Ducks also recently added a commitment from four-star 2023 cornerback Cole Martin, the son of Oregon's cornerbacks coach.

Gonzalez spent just over two weeks in the transfer portal after initially announcing his plans back on Dec. 23. He will have three seasons of eligibility with the Ducks.