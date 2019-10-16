Commit Impact: Bennett Williams
With the Oregon football team off to a 5-1 start, head coach Mario Cristobal continues to rebuild not just the Oregon team – but the brand as well. Along with the brand comes a reinvigorated defens...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news