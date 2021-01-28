Commit Impact: Gracen Halton
Oregon added a major piece to their Class of 2022 on Wednesday when San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine defensive end Gracen Halton announced he would be signing with the Ducks. The 6-foot-3, 240-poun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news