Oregon Duck football coach Mario Cristobal is building a behemoth in Eugene – but is looking to add several linebackers to the 2020 class. This past weekend, the Ducks hosted 2020 outside linebacker Jackson LaDuke.

He came to the campus with his family and had an incredible trip – so much so that he added his name to the list for the Ducks with his commitment Monday afternoon.

Announcing his commitment via Twitter, LaDuke expressed his excitement about the future.

"First off I'd like to thank everybody who has given me the chance to be in the position I am today," LaDuke wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me and believed in my abilities. Lastly thank you to everybody who supported me through this entire process After talking with my family, I am committing to THE UNIVERSITY OF OREGON!!! #SCODUCKS "





COMMIT IMPACT:

The addition of LaDuke takes the number of known commitments to 14 for the class of 2020 and further solidifies Oregon as the top ranked class in the Pac-12 conference and one of the top ten teams in the nation.

LaDuke is a four star linebacker with elite size (6-3, 215) and showed very well while on campus. Ken Wilson led LadDuke’s recruitment and sees LaDucke as someone who can be a very good Pac012 linebacker with a great combination of size, speed and versatility.

LaDuke is the second pure linebacker commit as Oregon looks to replace graduating senior Troy Dye on the evolving defense for Oregon.