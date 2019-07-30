News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 16:33:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: Jaylan Jeffers

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

Oregon Duck football coach Mario Cristobal landed yet another commitment today with the verbal commitment of Jaylan Jeffers. One of the players in the state of Arizona, Jeffers made a visit to Oreg...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}