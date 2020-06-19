DuckSportsAuthority - Commit Impact: Jaylin Davies

Commit Impact: Jaylin Davies
Oregon football continued to recruit at a blistering pace on Friday when Rivals100 cornerback Jaylin Davies made his pledge. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout chose the Ducks over a final g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news