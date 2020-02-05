News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 14:27:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: Jayson Jones

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer
@DSAFootball

Though most of the 2020 class had already been signed, sealed and delivered back in December and there was little fanfare left for what used to be Christmas in February for college football fans, O...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}