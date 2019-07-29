News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 14:00:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: Johnny Wilson

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

Oregon Duck football coach Mario Cristobal landed yet another commitment today with the verbal commitment of Johnny Wilson. One of the top wide receivers in the nation, Wilson has been a top target...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}