News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 22:56:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: Keith Brown

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

While the Oregon football team was grinding through a tough fought Civil War victory, they were also hosting a bevy of elite recruits from 2020 And 2021. Though Justin Flow got a lot of the attenti...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}