Commitment Analysis: Tyler Turner to Oregon

The four-star then took official visits to both schools with Oregon being the final trip this past weekend.

Turner, a former Baylor commit, reopened his recruitment in March to the fanfare of many major Power Five programs. The Ducks offered in early May, got him on campus for an unofficial visit a little over a week after and secured a spot in his top two alongside Oklahoma going into the month of June.

Oregon netted a commitment on Wednesday evening from San Antonio (Texas) Brennan four-star safety Tyler Turner , the Ducks' second pledge from the state of Texas in the 2023 class.

"My overall takeaway was the amazing family vibe they have up there," Turner told DuckSportsAuthority's Ryan Young. "Coach [Dan] Lanning and the whole staff really take the time to get to know you on a personal level and really value that connection with each other. Definitely gave me a good perspective and more detailed insight into how they run their program and what their core values are. I believe it put them in a really good spot."

That spot happened to be the No. 1 position as Turner announced his pledge to the Ducks just days after his visit to Eugene.

A first-team all-district selection as a junior in a tough Texas 6A district, Turner racked up 133 tackles, seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three interceptions in 2021 in helping lead his team to a 13-1 record and a state quarterfinal appearance.

Turner is a lengthy, instinctual defensive back that covers a lot of ground from the safety position. In the pass game, he excels in zone coverage and prevents deep-ball threats from excelling against his defense, but it's in the rush game where his elite traits come to light. His head-hunting ability coming downhill is incredibly impressive as his film features some of the more violent downhill hits on tacklers you'll find at the safety position.

The four-star projects as a true safety at the next level, and will have the ability to touch the field as soon as his sophomore season in Eugene after some more physical development in his upper body. An uptick in speed training would also help prepare him more for the next level.

Turner projects as a second-to-third day NFL draft pick as a low four-star prospect, but his stock could rise as offseason developments could show in the fall during his senior season.