Commitment Analysis: What Oregon is getting in five-star OT Josh Conerly

Oregon surprised many by completing its late rally in the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, as the big man from Seattle, Wash., tugged a Ducks hat over his head in announcing his suspenseful, long-awaited college decision.

Conerly, the No. 3-ranked OT and No. 31 overall national prospect, was the last big prize in the 2022 recruiting class left to make a decision.

He took his final official visit to USC two weekends ago and there was a lot of buzz for the Trojans late in his process, but Conerly snuck in a final unofficial visit to Oregon last weekend and the Ducks prevail in the end.

In announcing his decision, Conerly said he didn't know what it was going to be until this Wednesday.

So what is Oregon getting in the Rainier Beach HS star?

Let's take a closer look ...