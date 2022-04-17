Dan Lanning and Co. are having quite a month of recruiting, landing 2022 five-star OT Josh Conerly, 2023 DT Tevita Pome'e and now Rivals100 four-star WR Kyler Kasper, who announced his commitment Sunday.

Kasper, the No. 74-ranked overall prospect, out of Gilbert, Ariz., was part of the 2023 class but he intends to reclassify to 2022, attend summer school to complete his academic requirements and then get to Oregon somtime this summer.

So what are the Ducks getting in the big 6-foot-5 target?

Let's take a look ...