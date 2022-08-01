Commitment Breakdown: DL Terrance Green to Oregon

"Oregon is a great program with the history behind it, the support they have," Green said. "Another big factor is the coaches and the people there. They all work together well, they care about their players and they want to win. Coach Lanning came from Georgia with the best defense ever and Tosh Lupoi in the NFL. I feel confident in that staff and what they can do."

For Green, the player development skills under the first-year staff that Dan Lanning has assembled always stood out as he sees that as a driving force towards getting him to the NFL.

Cypress (Texas) Woods defensive end Terrance Green announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday evening as the Houston-area pass-rusher becomes the Ducks' third pledge from the state of Texas in the 2023 class.

After a big official visit in June, Green saw himself in Eugene for the next four years as the relationships built went a long way towards him becoming a Duck.

“It was just a great time, the coaching staff and the people there are just amazing,” Green told DuckSportsAuthority's Matt Moreno after his official visit. “People try to talk about the jerseys, but it’s the people there for me. The coaches, the way they’ll be able to develop and do all the things like that."

Oregon out-dueled Michigan State down the stretch while also fighting off a late push from Texas.

At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Green's massive frame makes him a difficult player to block in the pass-rush, but it also provides some versatility on the other side of the line of scrimmage if it's something that Oregon and Green choose to explore. His potential as an offensive tackle has some questioning just exactly he might do at the next level.

However, he will be entering Eugene as a defensive end that can use his size to out-bully bigger offensive linemen and his athleticism to swim around the ones that stack up with him from a size perspective.

Green is ranked as the No. 52 strongside defensive end in the country. He joins San Antonio (Texas) Brennan four-star safety Tyler Turner and Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus three-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart as the three Texans pledged to Oregon.