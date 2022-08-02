Commitment breakdown: Oregon lands five-star KJ Evans

Another five-star prospect came off the board on Tuesday, when wing KJ Evans announced his intention to sign with Oregon. The recruiting victory is a massive one for Ducks head coach Dana Altman, as he was able to hold off a charge by red-hot Arizona down the stretch.

Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Oregon is getting as well as what it means for the Ducks’ class.





WHAT OREGON IS GETTING

Evans is absolutely loaded with upside, as his frame and athleticism are the stuff of pro scouts’ dreams. He’s not come close to reaching his ceiling just yet, but the 6-foot-9 wing manages to show at least flashes of greatness every time he takes the floor. When he’s at his best, Evans is capable of taking defenders off the dribble and finishing at the rim with either hand. He feeds off that confidence to knock down looks from the perimeter, where he boasts a smooth shooting stroke. He’s capable of wowing onlookers with stretches of dominance, but sometimes defers for long stretches and fades into the background. Defensively, Evans’ versatility is unmatched. He can defend almost anyone on the floor and stay in front of smaller guards for long stretches. His length and agility make him an impactful shot-blocker in the paint as well as on the perimeter. Evans’ sometimes-erratic performances seem strongly linked to confidence, as he tends to get better when his shot is falling early. His upside is as high as nearly anyone in the 2023 class, however, and he has the necessary tools to make a serious splash in his freshman season at Oregon.



