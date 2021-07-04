Commitment Impact: 5 Star Sunday
While the rest of the nation was on a holiday celebrating independence, there were some coaches around the nation anxiously awaiting news from a couple of truly elite prospects.As we detailed last ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news