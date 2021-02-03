DuckSportsAuthority - Commitment impact: Avante Dickerson

Scott Frost once said that it was hard to recruit to Oregon. Maybe, but the number two recruit in the state of Nebraska just signed with the Ducks. Four-star defensive back Avante Dickerson became the 23rd commitment in UO's 2021 class when he announced on national television this morning. The Oregon football office confirmed his signing a few minutes later.

Rivals rates the 6-0, 165-pound cornerback as a Top 250 recruit at number 234. He's the nation's 23rd-best at his position.. As a sophomore in June of 2018 Dickerson ran a scorching 4.37 40 at the Lindenwood (Mo.) University Mega Camp, manually timed. At Nebraska's Friday Night Lights event just a couple of weeks later, they clocked him in 4.41, with a 34.5-inch vertical leap. Explosive, with fluid hips, the Omaha native measures 6'4" in wingspan. Westside head football coach Brett Froendt calls him "a lockdown corner." Dickerson started on the varsity as a freshman at defensive back. He also returned four kicks that season, three of them for touchdowns. In the spring of that year he ran a 10.97 100 and a 22.37 200 meters. He earned first team all-state honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. Froent told Omaha reporter Jon Schriner, “The great thing about Avante is he’s humble. He doesn’t take anything for granted. He doesn’t have an ego. He just goes about his business.”

His decision completes a phenomenal defensive backfield class for this recruiting cycle, something the Ducks needed urgently after the departures of Nick Pickett, Deommodore Lenoir, Thomas Graham, Jevon Holland and Brady Breeze.

No-fly Frosh Player Ht, Weight Ranking Pos (Rivals 250) Avante Dickerson 6-0 165 #23 CB, (232) Jaylin Davies 6-1, 177 #6 CB, (107) Daymon David 6-2, 182 #28 Safety Jeffrey Bassa 6-3, 204 #32 Safety Darren Barkins 6-1, 170 #23 Ath