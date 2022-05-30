Commitment predictions for top 10 uncommitted 2023 D-tackles

A top five of Maryland, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State have emerged for the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2023 class and while he hasn’t clearly said which school leads it looks like the Irish hold an advantage in his recruitment. From Marcus Freeman down the coaching staff, Moore likes what he’s seen in South Bend and while others definitely still have a chance it looks like Notre Dame is the team to beat, maybe by far. Prediction: Notre Dame SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM *****

LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State and Michigan are the top five for the four-star from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but there could be an even more-focused list among his favorites. Norman has said the defensive styles at Florida, Penn State and LSU fit him more and the feeling right now is that the Gators lead for his services. Prediction: Florida

UCF, Michigan, USC, Ohio State and Florida are the frontrunners for the Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola standout but the Gators could have the edge here. Walker has said he has a good bond with position coach Sean Spencer and he likes the plan Florida has for using him on defense as well. The others in his top five are battling but it would be a surprise if Walker doesn't end up in Gainesville. Prediction: Florida

Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas and LSU are the frontrunners for the New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine standout but the Bulldogs and Rebels stand out. After visits to both Athens and Oxford, Bourda seemed most interested in those programs and they're both recruiting him heavily as a decision is getting closer. Either way it goes, it looks like Bourda is definitely sticking in the SEC. Prediction: Ole Miss

An unofficial visit to Florida is happening along with an official trip to Michigan State and more trips could be on the way. The four-star from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett is looking at a possible trip to Oklahoma that his mother wants him to take along with Michigan and NC State. But a recent offer from Clemson could be really big. He landed it from assistant coach Nick Eason and if the Tigers pursue him and the Bulldogs slow it down then things could be trending Clemson's way. Prediction: Clemson

If he camps at LSU this summer and does really well during that workout then the Tigers could increase their interest in the New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton standout and it could be the spot for him. But there are definitely others involved including Florida State and Mississippi State so Buxton's recruitment can still go in a few different ways. LSU would be the spot if the new coaching staff makes him a priority following the summer. Prediction: LSU

There are still numerous directions Green's recruitment could go but a recent visit to Clemson went really, really well and if the Tigers offer after looking over his transcripts then that could be the team to beat. But many others are making a push including Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Buckeyes could be a sleeper here if Green is open to leaving the Southeast but everything could hinge on that Clemson offer, which should come through sooner or later. Prediction: Clemson

Kentucky is the far-and-away leader for Spencer, who is still working on his academics. The Wildcats have made him an early target and have not backed off the four-star from Louisville (Ky.) Male. What's interesting is that if Spencer ends up in Lexington he would almost assuredly play offensive line in the SEC. In recent months, Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Louisville and others have shown interest but Kentucky is the team to beat. Prediction: Kentucky

Deal is another prospect who seems adamant about playing on the defensive line but some schools like him more on offense. That should not hinder one school from taking a shot on the Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest standout with Texas being the best possibility. TCU, Georgia and others are involved but the Longhorns probably have the inside track to land him at this point. Prediction: Texas