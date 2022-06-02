Commitment predictions for top 10 uncommitted DBs

It seems Florida has taken the lead in McClain’s recruitment which is somewhat surprising because only a few months ago this clearly looked like an Alabama-Ohio State battle with the Gators trying to stay relevant for the five-star cornerback. But as things continued through the spring, McClain got much more comfortable with first-year coach Billy Napier and position coach Corey Raymond and the idea of playing only two hours away in Gainesville. Alabama can never be counted out so it looks like a two-team SEC race right now. Prediction: Florida *****

The plan as of a couple weeks ago is for the Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star standout to possibly take just a few visits in that June-July timeframe and then he could be ready to make his decision. Florida seems to be the clear frontrunner at this point and it would be almost a complete shock if any other team could eclipse the Gators. Georgia and Clemson would seemingly be the biggest competition but it looks like Florida is near the finish line. Prediction: Florida *****

He’s an in-state prospect, he’s the No. 1 safety nationally and during a recent visit to Athens, the message was that coach Kirby Smart and assistants Will Muschamp and Fran Brown would all be involved in coaching him. Georgia has to be considered the slight frontrunner for Downs, from Mill Creek (Ga.) Hoschton, but Alabama is making a serious run at him along with Ohio State and then Clemson and North Carolina (where his brother Josh is a star WR) are also in the picture. However, when the Bulldogs really want an elite in-state prospect they don’t usually lose. Prediction: Georgia *****

Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M made the cut for the four-star cornerback from Arlington (Texas) Martin and while the Aggies could have the edge right now, Georgia and many others are giving chase. Oregon was the dream school growing up and the Dan Lanning/Tosh Lupoi connection could be significant there. Texas is also in the mix among others as well so while many believe the Aggies are a lock it might not be that simple. Prediction: Texas A&M *****

The list remains long for Mitchell with Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Georgia so there are still many ways his recruitment could end up. There is one belief that Alabama is emerging more as the offseason continues, another that believes Florida or Georgia could be the sneaky pick. But I’ve been hearing despite all the efforts of other programs, Texas A&M still has the best shot to land him because of the relationships he’s developed there. There could still be a long runway ahead for his recruitment. Projection: Texas A&M *****

There is lots of chatter that Alabama could be surging in Williams’ recruitment but that might not be the case just yet as summer camps will be important ahead. LSU still has to be a serious contender for the four-star safety from New Iberia (La.) Westgate with Texas and then some other SEC schools in the mix. The Crimson Tide could definitely be seriously in the mix here but LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and others aren’t going to give up easily just yet in a recruitment that is more wide open than expected. Prediction: Alabama *****

A top 12 has emerged for the Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach standout with Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah and Washington making the cut. It feels like some schools - Oregon, Michigan State, maybe Washington - have taken a step forward. Having Dan Lanning in Eugene is huge to Presley and there’s no doubt the Ducks probably have the lead in his recruitment but the four-star continues to be highly interested in Michigan State and will visit there next week. The new Washington staff has impressed the local prospect as well so that’s something to watch. Prediction: Oregon *****

After flirting with schools across the Southeast and the Midwest, Muhammad is back in Texas and it looks like his recruitment is trending in that direction as well. Texas A&M is believed to have the inside track for the Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff standout but a recent visit to Texas could have dramatically changed things in his recruitment. The Longhorns have made up significant ground and might now be the team to beat although the Aggies are definitely still very much in the picture here. This one might be way too close to call. Prediction: Texas *****

Tennessee, Clemson and Penn State seem to have made a leap in Nelson’s recruitment but it’s a little hard to read because the Selma, Ala., prospect still has an extensive top list. The family feel at Clemson stands out, Tennessee is making him a priority he feels and another visit to Penn State on June 10 is definitely going to be really important. Staying in the South somewhere makes a whole lot of sense but Nelson loved his first visit to Happy Valley and the Nittany Lions could have the edge right now. Prediction: Penn State *****