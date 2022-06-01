Commitment predictions for top 10 uncommitted linebackers

Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami and USC make up the top six for the only five-star linebacker so far in the 2023 recruiting class, and important visits are coming up through the month of June. One wonders, though, if the Denton (Texas) Ryan standout can be swayed from his favorites of the Sooners and the Aggies. There is no doubt Oklahoma is battling hard for the five-star linebacker, along with Texas and others, but it feels like A&M is the team to beat after it loaded up with defensive linemen in 2022 and is looking to fill out the rest of its defense this recruiting cycle. Prediction: Texas A&M

Official visits to Auburn, Notre Dame and Michigan are planned for June, and the Tigers should be watched especially closely since his brother, Austin, is a 2022 enrollee. As Ausberry gets to know the new LSU staff better that program could become an even bigger contender in his recruitment, so the longer things go the more the Tigers could have a shot at landing the Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout. More trips should take place, and it doesn’t feel like a commitment is right around the corner. Prediction: Auburn

There are some that believe Ohio State is a stone-cold, guaranteed lock for Curtis, but that is not the case. An upcoming visit to USC is huge in the four-star’s recruitment and he’s absolutely hit it off with coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and others as the Trojans look to make him the cornerstone of the defensive side in their 2023 class. Wisconsin is battling, but the Buckeyes could still be very tough to beat because of the linebacker success there, how they want to use him and his growing relationship with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jim Knowles. This one is getting more interesting heading into decision time. Prediction: Ohio State

There is almost zero confidence in a prediction on Esera right now - mainly because he’s not really focused on recruiting much at all through this offseason. BYU is a real contender because he likes the coaching staff there, but so are numerous Pac-12 teams, including Utah, Stanford, Oregon, Cal, Arizona and others. It’s much too early to make a convincing argument on Esera’s next stop, but sometimes when this happens the local schools have an advantage. Prediction: BYU

It’s impossible to know where Akana might be leaning or what he’s thinking until after an incredibly busy summer schedule is completed. This could be one for the books, as the Lehi (Utah) Skyridge prospect who’s originally from Hawaii will be at Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas the first eight days of June. That is followed by the Overtime 7on7 tournament in Las Vegas, an official visit to LSU, a trip to Oregon to end June and then an official visit in July to Oklahoma. With all that being said, Nebraska is another team to watch (his sister plays volleyball there). USC, BYU, Boise State and others could be in the mix, too, so a lot still has to go down. Prediction: Oregon

Aguirre is another tough one to predict because his summer could change a lot of things. Alabama is there, but his workouts at many of these schools could determine where he ends up as Florida, Miami, Arkansas, Ohio State and others remain under serious consideration. Much more will be known about where the Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater standout will land after the summer, but he’s originally from South Florida and grew up liking the Hurricanes. That could be a trendy pick in a few weeks. Prediction: Miami

Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Rutgers, Auburn and Oklahoma round out the top eight for Bowles, but the feeling here is that the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs are mainly battling it out for his services. A trip to Oklahoma is planned for this weekend and then the Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit standout who’s the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles will visit Georgia again in the coming weeks. The Bulldogs are definitely making this interesting, especially if he wants to stay in the Southeast, but Ohio State has been there so long in his recruitment the edge still goes there. But it’s close. Prediction: Ohio State

A Georgia legacy, the Bulldogs have not offered yet but the Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett standout could work out in Athens this summer and then the SEC power could get way more interested. Tennessee is involved here, but Wake Forest could be the interesting team to watch because his teammate, three-star DE Tyler Walton, is committed to the Demon Deacons. If the SEC schools don’t come calling, Wake Forest could be in line for the steal here. However, there is one other thing to watch: Godfrey is planning a trip to Georgia Tech this summer, and he’s highly interested in that program. Prediction: Georgia Tech

UCF, Auburn, Penn State, Missouri and Clemson make up the top five for the Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark standout and he has had high praise for all the programs on his list. That’s what makes a pick right now so tough, but it feels like Auburn and Clemson have the edge right now in his recruitment. Crayton loved his visit to Penn State - probably a little more than he expected - and then Missouri and UCF are battling for him, also. But Auburn and Clemson could have the edge in terms of distance. Prediction: Clemson

