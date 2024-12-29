Cornelius Reflects on Preparation and Teamwork Ahead of Playoff Matchup

“I know we’re focused on the game,” Cornelius said when asked about balancing playoff events with their primary goal. “Whatever events come with it naturally, that come mandatory, we’ll participate in. But we’re very focused.”

LOS ANGELES — As the Oregon Ducks gear up for their College Football Playoff showdown, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius emphasized focus, preparation, and team unity during his interview in Los Angeles.





The Ducks have spent the past weeks sharpening their mental and physical approach. “Just want to be prepared, trust my technique, trust my coaches and my brothers, and play football,” Cornelius said. He expressed pride in his team’s work ethic, noting, “Just grinding hard. It’s a long season, but we’re not worried about that. We’re just worried about continuing to play as long as we can.”

For Cornelius, a transfer from Rhode Island, the opportunity to compete on this stage holds special meaning. “It’s an absolute blessing to be able to play at this stage and come this far,” he said. “I’m just honored to be here, and just want to keep playing.”

The bye week leading up to the game provided crucial benefits for the team. “It gave us a lot of time to prepare. And we took advantage of that,” Cornelius explained. When asked if the break left them feeling fresher mentally or physically, he responded simply: “Absolutely.”

Cornelius also reflected on the growth of Oregon’s offensive line throughout the season. “I’m proud of my guys. We work hard—not everybody sees the inside of everything,” he said. “So many guys have stepped up, like Kawika and Dave Iuli and Mark coming back in the rotation and just a bunch of tough guys in the room. Proud of this group.”

That camaraderie, Cornelius said, has been key to the team’s success. “I think our connection. That’s one of the biggest things that’s on our team, is how connected we are with each other and how much we believe in each other. And we want to see each other succeed.”

Cornelius specifically praised teammates Kawika and Dave for their contributions. “Absolute soldiers. They’ll do whatever it takes to see us succeed,” he said. “No matter what it takes, no matter who we have to put out there, they’ll be prepared and ready.”

Looking back on his time growing up, Cornelius recalled the excitement of watching the College Football Playoff. “Just being a part of this College Football Playoffs is something special,” he said. “Watching it growing up, it’s really exciting to be a part of it in real life.”

While not his first trip to Los Angeles, Cornelius described it as a meaningful visit. “Probably playing UCLA,” he said of his first experience in the city.

Reflecting on Oregon’s previous matchup with Ohio State, Cornelius remembered the intensity. “What I remember, it was an intense game. It was close. It was competitive,” he said. “That’s what you want as a competitor, as a football player. So it was an exciting game to be a part of and looking forward to playing again.”

Cornelius also acknowledged the challenge posed by Ohio State’s pass rush, crediting his own teammates for helping him prepare. “Just going against them every day naturally. I feel like we’ve got some of the best edge rushers, too,” he said. “It’s been a real privilege being able to play against Burch and Matayo in practice. They’ve been getting us ready for anybody we might face.”

Asked about Oregon’s success against elite defenses earlier in the season, Cornelius kept his answer simple. “Like I said, just trust our coaches and trust our technique and play ball. That’s all we want to do.”

As the Ducks prepare to face Ohio State, Cornelius and his teammates remain locked in on their goal: advancing in the College Football Playoff.



