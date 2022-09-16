The No. 25-ranked Ducks finish up their non-conference slate Saturday afternoon against the No. 12 BYU Cougars. Fresh off Dan Lanning's first career victory, Oregon is facing a talented team coming off a double overtime victory over then-No. 9 Baylor. This week will be the real measuring stick, as the first two games ended up on extremes of the talent spectrum. BYU isn't Georgia, but they should definitely be closer to the quality of game one than game two. Oregon definitely showed improvement in Week 2 against an overmatched Eastern Washington team, but the Ducks still have plenty of room to grow. As I said last week, it is often said that some of the greatest improvement comes in the first few games of the season, so this week will be extremely important heading into Pac-12 play.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaERhbkxh bm5pbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRGFuTGFubmluZzwv YT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FzZXlyb2dl cnM5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FzZXlyb2dlcnM5OTwvYT4g am9pbiB0aGUgYnJvYWRjYXN0IGNyZXcgTElWRSBwcmV2aWV3aW5nIFNhdHVy ZGF5JiMzOTtzIHRvcC0yNSBzaG93ZG93bi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EdWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRHVja3M8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VT1Nwb3J0c05ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFVPU3BvcnRzTmV0d29yazwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vc2xSNGJUWnk2SiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NsUjRiVFp5Nko8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgT3JlZ29uIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAb3JlZ29uZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb3JlZ29uZm9vdGJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE1NzAyMzIxODE3NDk5NTY2MDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Happy with the opening win, Lanning isn't resting on his laurels, making note of the improvements in tackling and other fundamentals, but also mentioning that this is nowhere near a finished product. Lanning doesn't know the average time that coaches spend time breaking down and grading every play from the previous game and looking every opportunity for improvement. Lanning recognizes that BYU is a talented and well-coached team with a mobile quarterback that will create a greater challenge for his team. He is also looking forward tho his first true Autzen experience, but was also appreciative for how supportive the fans were last week.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7JquG0myYjMzk76pyxIMmi4bSA4bSN4bSHIOG0oeG0h+G0h+G0izxi cj48YnI+T3JlZ29uIHZzLiBCWVUg8J+UnCBhdCBBdXR6ZW4gU3RhZGl1bSDw n4+fPGJyPjEyOjMwIHBtIHB0IGtpY2tvZmYgb24gRm94LiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EdWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRHVja3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oaERXTXdCcXBTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGhE V013QnFwUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPcmVnb24gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBvcmVn b25mb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vcmVn b25mb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU2OTM1NTIwODM5MTgxNTE3MD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWFkaW5nIHRvIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL29yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBvcmVn b25mb290YmFsbDwvYT4gdnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9CWVVmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQllVZm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+IGdhbWUgb24gU2F0dXJkYXk/PGJyPjxicj5UaGVyZeKAmXMgZ29p bmcgdG8gYmUgYSBwcmVnYW1lIGZseW92ZXLigLzvuI88YnI+PGJyPldhbnQg dG8gZ28gdG8gdGhlIGdhbWU/IEdldCB5b3VyIHRpY2tldHMgTk9XIPCfkYcg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3o4TDZEblN5bkQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by96OEw2RG5TeW5EPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb0R1Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29EdWNrczwvYT4g8J+mhiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v U2d2bnl4T0hBeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nndm55eE9IQXo8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgT3JlZ29uIER1Y2sgVGlja2V0cyAoQE9yZWdvbkR1Y2tUaXgp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3JlZ29uRHVja1RpeC9z dGF0dXMvMTU2OTQ0Mzk4OTU2NDMyMTc5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Game 3 for the Ducks kicks off shortly after 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, and if you plan on attending the game in person, be ready for cooler weather and a fly over. We are currently looking at temperatures in the low 60s for kickoff, which while not cold will be around 30 degrees cooler than last weekend. By the end of the game, the temperatures should come close to the 70s. The best news? It doesn't look like we will have another smoke-filled weekend.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HQU1FIFdFRUvinZXinZU8YnI+PGJyPkFsbCB5b3VyIGdhbWUgd2Vl ayBpbmZvIPCfkYkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlBOGczZmJ4U0Qi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85QThnM2ZieFNEPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28veWN6R0NxYU1zNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ljekdDcWFNczU8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQllVIEZPT1RCQUxMIChAQllVZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQllVZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE1NzAwNjUyMDc5NzE2ODQzNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgQ1VUOiBCYXlsb3I8YnI+PGJyPvCfkYkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL09GdTJxZ0FERVciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PRnUycWdBREVX PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc1dpaDFGQVlzZyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NXaWgxRkFZc2c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQllVIEZPT1RC QUxMIChAQllVZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQllVZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzAyMDA1OTIyOTA4NDQ2NzI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Even though BYU isn't on the talent level of Georgia, the Cougars are a solid team, ready to put up a strong challenge in Eugene. As mentioned above, the Cougars are fresh off a 26-20 overtime win against former top-10 Baylor team in which quarterback Jaren Hall threw for only 261 yards and 1 touchdowns on a sub-60% completion rate, bu whilet also catching a touchdown pass and logging 10 carries for 28 yards, at times extending drives with his scrambles. Hall will test the Oregon defense and the coaches better be ready for some trickery (like the Hall TD catch from last week). On the other side of the ball, BYU did a good job keeping Baylor in check, only allowing 289 yards overall, including only allowing 152 yards on 52 rushing attempts. Baylor seemed content to try and ground-and-pound this game out but also lost the penalty battle badly. I'd expect a bit more of a balanced attack from Oregon, and the ground game should benefit from the big rotation of backs we have seen for the last two weeks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCO8J2Qq/CdkJ7wnZCg8J2QqPCdkKcg8J2QhfCdkKjwnZCo8J2Q rfCdkJvwnZCa8J2QpfCdkKU6IPCdkIbwnZCa8J2QpvCdkJ4g8J2fjvCdn5Eg 8J2QjvCdkJ/wnZCf8J2QovCdkJzwnZCi8J2QmvCdkKUg8J2Uq/CdlKbwnZSk 8J2UpfCdlLHwnZSq8J2UnvCdlK/wnZSiIPCdkJTwnZCn8J2QovCdkJ/wnZCo 8J2Qq/CdkKYg8J+mhjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0R1Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29EdWNrczwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvSnVzdERvSXQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNKdXN0RG9JdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL096 bDZVTE1SMjQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pemw2VUxNUjI0PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE9yZWdvbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQG9yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTcwMjAwODUzNTgzMTE4MzM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCN8J2QhPCdkJYg8J2QlvCdkIDwnZCL8J2Qi/CdkI/wnZCA8J2Q j/CdkITwnZCR8J2Qkjxicj48YnI+Y2hlY2sgb3V0IHRoaXMgd2VlayYjMzk7 cyB3YWxscGFwZXJzIPCfk7I8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvQllVRk9PVEJBTEw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCWVVGT09UQkFMTDwvYT4g8J+knSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tzbHNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Aa3Nsc3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTW9TSlRZ eVRkMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01vU0pUWXlUZDI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQllVIEZPT1RCQUxMIChAQllVZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQllVZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzAyMzYwMDY4 NjcyNzk4NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE1LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Uniform reveals have become a big part of the social media releases, and we know that it will be the all nightmare green for Oregon. BYU on the other hand, didn't officially announce its uniforms for the game, but it did release a collection of wallpaper for this week with what will likely be their kits.

GEORGE MILLENER/THE REGISTER-GUARD (GEORGE MILLENER/THE REGISTER-GUARD)

With apologies in advance for bringing this game back up, the uniforms didn't massively change from the last meeting of the Cougars and Ducks at the Vegas Bowl in 2006.The only major shift is the fixing of the awful helmets that will be forever seared into Oregon fans' minds. Oregon lost that last matchup 38-8, a game where some of the players admitted to being out partying all week in Vegas. The last time BYU played in Eugene? You'd have to go all the way back to 1990, when the then-No. 4 Cougars visited Oregon, led by quarterback Ty Detmer. Oregon was led by Bill Musgrave and a strong offensive effort, but it was the Oregon defense that put a huge dent in the Cougars season, allowing -47 yards rushing (including 5 sacks for -52 yards) and forcing 5 interceptions and a fumble. Oregon won the game 32-16, but Detmer would still go on to win the Heisman. If Oregon had busted out the retro jerseys with the green-yellow-green, that would have been a massive win for the marketing department.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IdXN0bGUgJmFtcDsgTW90aXZhdGUg8J+UizxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0R1Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EdWNrczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dnd1A2UHo2R0MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nZ3dQNlB6 NkdDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9yZWdvbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQG9yZWdvbmZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yZWdvbmZv b3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY5Nzg2Mjk4NTEyMzMwNzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCG8J2QgPCdkIzwnZCEIPCdkI3wnZCO8J2Qk/CdkITwnZCSIPCf k506IEJZVSB2cyBPcmVnb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3llM2t6 bHM4dmkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95ZTNremxzOHZpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEJZVSBGT09UQkFMTCAoQEJZVWZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JZVWZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcwNTQyOTY4 MzAxNTU1NzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIFRSVUNLIFRSQUNLRVLwn5qoSGFsIGFuZCBGaWxpIEV1Z2Vu ZSBib3VuZCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VGRTVuUDFUUVYiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lRkU1blAxVFFWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvc2gg SGV3aXR0IChAYnl1ZXF1aXBtZW50KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2J5dWVxdWlwbWVudC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MDUzNTk2Mzc5NzEwNjY4 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Oregon continues to take the chances to highlight the work and focus being put into this weekend's matchup. BYU on the other hand has focused on some of the key stats for its players and on the logistics of playing a road game. Oregon used to tweet out video of their truck hitting the road, but I don't remember seeing one for a while.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHJvd2luZyBpdCBiYWNrIHRvIDIwMTAgdGhpcyBUaHVyc2RheSDw n4+IIDxicj48YnI+T3VyIDIwMTAgdGVhbSBhcmUgaGVhZGxpbmVycyBmb3Ig dGhpcyB5ZWFy4oCZcyBjbGFzcyBvZiBpbmR1Y3RlZXMgdG8gdGhlIFVP4oCZ cyBhdGhsZXRpY3MgSGFsbCBvZiBGYW1lLCBhbmQgd2lsbCBiZSBob25vcmVk IGF0IFNhdHVyZGF54oCZcyBnYW1lIGFnYWluc3QgQllVLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0R1Y2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EdWNrczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFYbVd4WExPd2oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xWG1X eFhMT3dqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9yZWdvbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQG9yZWdv bmZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yZWdv bmZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcwNjE3ODUyNDQwNDgxNzk0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK