DuckSportsAuthority - Cristobal: Early PT at Oregon available if earned

But the breadth of how quickly Cristobal’s first two classes have integrated onto the field has been noticeable. Heading into 2020 fall camp, fourteen members of the two-deep project to be from the class of 2019. Three other projected two-deep members are JC signees under Cristobal.

To Duck fans, some of the names are familiar: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux was the Pac-12 freshman of the year last season. Freshman Mykael Wright was honorable mention All-Pac-12. Freshman Mycah Pittman had just earned the start at slot WR when he went down to injury.

Early playing time. One of the many things in life it is much easier to want than to get. But for Oregon football the last two years under Mario Cristobal, the commodity has become much more accessible. The 2020 two-deep will be littered with freshmen and sophomores signed in his first two recruiting classes.

Some of the Class of 2020 were on hand for the start of the truncated spring camp in March, the rest will be in Eugene for fall camp in August. That group was the No. 9 rated recruiting class in the nation and will certainly see many of its members on the field this season.

Entering his third year at the helm of the program in Eugene, Cristobal takes pride in the fact that the players they have been bringing in are succeeding early.

“I think what speaks extremely loud right now is the fact that the Oregon freshmen and newcomers, they are for the most part, playing significant roles and have placed themselves in a position where they are going to be prominent for years to come,” said Cristobal.

The key being ‘placed themselves in a position’. Even though his first two recruiting classes have been ranked as among the Top Ten groups in the nation, premier high school players do not always translate their success into college. It takes the work of many people, and at Oregon it follows a map Cristobal laid out when he took over the program.

“A blueprint that was brought in here a couple of years ago was one that was really going to demand the most of our players,” explained Cristobal. “But it was also going to be centered around player development. I think that is something that now speaks loudly for the University of Oregon. If you look at this past years’ draft, and you look at the projected drafts for years to come, it is loaded with Oregon football players. More than most other schools.

“The best part about it is that the guys that are coming in, you obviously have to put in the time and do what you are supposed to do, but our freshmen are playing and they are playing a significant amount of snaps. Some are starting and garnering All-American accolades.

“That is a testament to number one, their hard work and investment in their craft, and number two the coaching staff working with them in true player development. Which is a term that is thrown around out there by a lot of places. At the end of the day, who is really getting their guys to advance, to become more polished as football players, to become better technically and fundamentally.”

Still it takes the right type of person to fit into what the staff has established, something they emphasize when selecting which prospects to recruit.

“It is demanding,” Cristobal conceded. “It’s hard and it should be. I think everyone recognizes that this is a short window in life; three to five years. I know that seems like a long time when you first walk through the door but it a blink of an eye.

“So, the amount of emphasis placed on their development, holding them to high standards on the principles of being committed and having discipline, having pride in everything you do.”

Oregon’s student-athletes began returning to campus last week under strict health protocols, with voluntary workouts for the football team beginning this week. For the football team veterans and rookies alike, the time is now to begin earning their snaps for 2020.