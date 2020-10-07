DuckSportsAuthority - Cristobal looking for big things from LB corps

Cristobal looking for big things from LB corps
Oregon football is suddenly facing an abundance of riches at linebacker. With a perfect mix of returning starters and veterans, along with an immense infusion of elite prospects, the unit looks to be as talented and deep as it has ever been in Eugene.
With the Ducks set to begin their belated fall camp on Friday, Duck Sports Authority asked head Coach Mario Cristobal for his assessment of the group as the 2020 campaign kicks off.
Inside linebacker
“We are looking for big things out of all those guys. Let me start with the inside linebackers. I can’t say enough about Isaac Slade-Matautia and the leadership role he has taken on. He is just different. Something always happens when it’s your turn, a certain light that comes on. You get a certain look in your eye. Responsibility is something that falls on your shoulders and you take it and run with it.
“He and Dru Mathis as older guys in this program have done a great job of taking the younger guys under their wings. I’m expecting huge things from them.
“I am expecting tremendous things from Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Jackson LaDuke. I expect those guys to have a tremendous impact.
“I expect MJ Cunningham to take a huge step up. He has to take a huge step up for us to be a successful team.”
Isaac Slade-Matautia, Junior – Starting 14 games at ILB in 2019
Dru Mathis, Senior – Started 1 game, played in 7 in 2019
Sampson Niu, Senior – 4 career starts, 33 career games played
MJ Cunningham, Sophomore – 12 games played in 2019
Noah Sewell, Freshman – 5-star prospect
Justin Flowe, Freshman – 5-star prospect
Outside linebacker
“We play with Edge players. On the media sheet it says outside linebacker. We list them as edge players, but you are looking at guys like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Mase Funa.
“Now Adrian Jackson is a guy we want for him just because he has been through such a tough time with injury, we want to see a guy like that be healthy, kick up his mentality to a different level, and have success. He could impact the team.
“There are a lot of guys like that where it is time. Something is brewing, it is positive, it is happening in practice every day and now it is time to carry over the game.
“I could go on and on. Isaac Townsend, Andrew Faoliu. Jaden Navarette is joining us. Bradyn Swinson is a guy who is here and took part in winter conditioning. Treven Meae.
“So we feel there is a good chunk of guys, inside linebackers and outside linebackers, that are going to have opportunities in camp.”
OLB Adrian Jackson, Sophomore – 2 games started as freshman, season ending injury prior to 2019 opener
STUD LB Mase Funa, Sophomore – 1 start, 14 games played as freshman
STUD LB Jaden Navarrette, Freshman – 4-star prospect
OLB Andrew Faoliu, Sophomore – 16 career games played
OLB Jackson LaDuke, Freshman – 4-star prospect