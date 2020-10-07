DuckSportsAuthority - Cristobal looking for big things from LB corps

Oregon football is suddenly facing an abundance of riches at linebacker. With a perfect mix of returning starters and veterans, along with an immense infusion of elite prospects, the unit looks to be as talented and deep as it has ever been in Eugene. With the Ducks set to begin their belated fall camp on Friday, Duck Sports Authority asked head Coach Mario Cristobal for his assessment of the group as the 2020 campaign kicks off.

Inside linebacker

“We are looking for big things out of all those guys. Let me start with the inside linebackers. I can’t say enough about Isaac Slade-Matautia and the leadership role he has taken on. He is just different. Something always happens when it’s your turn, a certain light that comes on. You get a certain look in your eye. Responsibility is something that falls on your shoulders and you take it and run with it. “He and Dru Mathis as older guys in this program have done a great job of taking the younger guys under their wings. I’m expecting huge things from them. “I am expecting tremendous things from Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Jackson LaDuke. I expect those guys to have a tremendous impact. “I expect MJ Cunningham to take a huge step up. He has to take a huge step up for us to be a successful team.” Isaac Slade-Matautia, Junior – Starting 14 games at ILB in 2019 Dru Mathis, Senior – Started 1 game, played in 7 in 2019 Sampson Niu, Senior – 4 career starts, 33 career games played MJ Cunningham, Sophomore – 12 games played in 2019 Noah Sewell, Freshman – 5-star prospect Justin Flowe, Freshman – 5-star prospect

Outside linebacker