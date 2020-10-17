DuckSportsAuthority - Cristobal saw numerous players shine in the Ducks' first fall scrimmage

Oregon football completed their first scrimmage of fall camp with their first game a mere three weeks away. To get a quick and early assessment of the returns immediately after the session ended, Duck Sports Authority asked Coach Cristobal for his thoughts on standout players.

“I thought our linebacking corps, the older guys and the young guys really stand out. They are physical, they communicate well, they get lined up, they play fast. They are gifted.

“Jamal Hill really stood out to me today. In recruiting Jamal Hill, we felt that we found ourselves a gem, a tremendous player. Explosive, comes from an awesome family, loves today. He showed out today. He had a really important interception. So he definitely pops.

“I thought CJ and Travis, they ran well. They ran hard. I thought Tre Benson really showed up today as well.

“I love seeing D.J. Johnson out there. D.J. is healthy, he is a big man who can run and catch. He is going to help us out. Patrick Herbert did a nice job.

“Isaac Slade continues to impress.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux continues to be a problem when he is out there. It’s not just on third down, it’s on first and second down. He does really well.

“Probably one of the best plays of the day goes to Jordon Scott. On a short yardage play, Jordon did a great job of splitting a double team in the ‘A’ gap and coming up with a tackle for loss on a critical short yardage play.

“That’s without watching film. I could go on with a few more. I know Johnny Johnson also continues to just…he works so hard. He just gets better and makes plays.”